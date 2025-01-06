iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishival Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

249.9
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

51.76

28.13

43.94

49.97

yoy growth (%)

84.02

-35.99

-12.05

Raw materials

-36.24

-19.32

-28.56

-40.28

As % of sales

70.02

68.68

64.99

80.6

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.42

-2.34

-2.25

As % of sales

2.86

5.07

5.34

4.5

Other costs

-7.08

-4.17

-9.32

-4.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.68

14.85

21.21

8.33

Operating profit

6.94

3.2

3.71

3.27

OPM

13.42

11.37

8.44

6.55

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.68

-1.82

-1.84

Interest expense

-1.58

-0.94

-1.03

-0.86

Other income

0.51

0.44

0.43

0.49

Profit before tax

4.43

1.02

1.28

1.05

Taxes

-1.03

-0.35

-0.61

-0.4

Tax rate

-23.35

-34.75

-48.08

-38.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.39

0.66

0.66

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.39

0.66

0.66

0.64

yoy growth (%)

409.06

-0.11

2.86

NPM

6.56

2.37

1.52

1.29

