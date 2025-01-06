Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
51.76
28.13
43.94
49.97
yoy growth (%)
84.02
-35.99
-12.05
Raw materials
-36.24
-19.32
-28.56
-40.28
As % of sales
70.02
68.68
64.99
80.6
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.42
-2.34
-2.25
As % of sales
2.86
5.07
5.34
4.5
Other costs
-7.08
-4.17
-9.32
-4.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.68
14.85
21.21
8.33
Operating profit
6.94
3.2
3.71
3.27
OPM
13.42
11.37
8.44
6.55
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.68
-1.82
-1.84
Interest expense
-1.58
-0.94
-1.03
-0.86
Other income
0.51
0.44
0.43
0.49
Profit before tax
4.43
1.02
1.28
1.05
Taxes
-1.03
-0.35
-0.61
-0.4
Tax rate
-23.35
-34.75
-48.08
-38.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.39
0.66
0.66
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.39
0.66
0.66
0.64
yoy growth (%)
409.06
-0.11
2.86
NPM
6.56
2.37
1.52
1.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.