To the Members of

KRISHIVAL FOODS LIMITED

(formerly known as Empyrean cashews Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KRISHIVAL FOODS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 3 of the companies (Accounting Standards) Rules,2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, during the year we could not see any key audit matters that requires significant reporting.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the Consolidated financial statements, Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial statements:-

The Companys management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting

Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,

intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has paid managerial remuneration in accordance with the provision of section- 197 of the act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any material pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i. (a) The management has represented that to the best of his knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds)by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that to the best of his knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause

(i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under (a)and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

j. The final dividend proposed in the previous year(FY22-23), declared and paid during the current year is in accordance with section-123 of Companies Act 2013. The board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

k. The company has used accounting software- Tally Prime for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been activated during the year later for all transactions recorded in the tally software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our Report of even date to the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

i. PPE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS: -

a. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, PPE has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical verification of PPE have been noticed.

c. As per our verification of records of company and books of accounts of company, all immovable property documents are in the name of company, hence other details in tabular formats in relation to title of documents held in the name of other person, is not required to be given.

d. There has been no revaluation of its PPE or intangible assets or both during the financial year.

e. In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, no proceeding have been initiated or is pending against the company during the year for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. INVENTORIES:-

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies between the books record and physical verification noticed. In our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

b. In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that during the year company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore in aggregate from bank and financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly statements and returns comprising stock statements and book debt statements filed by the company with banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company of respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. LOANS AND ADVANCES, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES:-

a. In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, during the financial year, the Company has granted Unsecured loans to a subsidiary company covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

Particulars Rs in Lakhs A. Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary 17.60 - Others - B. Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary 5.95 - Others -

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the course of audit the company has not made any investments, provided guarantees, security given to any third party in relation to loans and advances..

c. In relation to loans and advances, there is no schedule of repayment of principal and interest, hence receipts accordingly is not verified.

However management is of the view that loan given to wholly owned subsidiary company, is repayable on demand.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given

to us, during the course of audit there is no loan amount of overdue more than 90 days and hence reporting under the same is not applicable.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given

to us, during the course of audit there is no loan amount granted to settle the overdue of the existing loan of the same party, hence reporting under the same is not applicable to the company.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given

to us, the company has granted loan as repayable on demand to wholly owned subsidiary company during the year.

iv. COMPLIANCE IN RELATION TO LOAN TO DIRECTORS:-

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. ACCEPTANCE OF DEPOSITS:-

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given

to us, the company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our verification of documents in the course of audit, there has not been any deemed deposits during the year.

vi. COST ACCOUNTING RECORDS:-

As informed to us and as per the provision of section-148(1) of the act r.w. companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, our company

is not falling within the specified class of companies, which are obliged to maintain cost records, hence reporting under the said clause is not applicable.

vii. STATUTORY DUES:-

a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

As per information and explanations given to us, and based on verification of documents and records, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no

dues under dispute in relation to Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and any other statutory liability, except income tax dues as mentioned below

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax/interest / penalty 66,43,462 Financial Year 2015-16 ITAT

Note :-Of the above disputed amount, company has deposited amount of Rs 7,00,000 till 31/03/2024, under protest.

viii. DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION NOT RECORDED IN BOOKS :-

In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there has not been any search or seizure initiated by the income tax department during the year and there has not been any reassessment proceeding in relation to previous financial years, and management strongly believe that there is no previously

unrecorded income for the said company, so reporting in relation to any unrecorded income in the books of accounts during the year is not applicable to the said company.

ix. DEFAULT IN REPAYMENT OF LOAN TAKEN :-

a. In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there has not been any default in repayment of any loans or other borrowings for any principal amount due or any interest thereon.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank, financial Institution and other lenders.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not applied short term raised fund for long term purpose.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any fund to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate company.

X. FUND RAISED THROUGH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER/PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND ITS UTILISATION :-

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer(IPO), further public offer (FPO) during the previous year and hence the reporting in relation to the fund raised have been utilised for the purpose for which it was raised is not to be reported.

b. In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state the company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the companies Act,2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.We also state that share warrants issued in previous financial year, and balance part of the funds which company have received during the year is also expended for the purpose for which the funds raised.

xi. FRAUD REPORTING:-

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company by any person has been reported during the year.

b. As there is no fraud in terms of section 143(12) of the act, so reporting in the form ADT-4 during the year by an auditor was not required to file.

c. In terms of section-177(9) of the act, it is mandatory for the said company to establish vigil mechanism set in the company, however based upon the audit procedure performed and the information and explanations given by the management of the company we have not come across any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. NIDHI COMPANY :-

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xiii. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:-

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements with Applicable Accounting Standards AS-18.

xiv. REPORTING ON INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM:-

In our opinion and based on our examination, the company have an internal audit system and as required by section 138 of the companies act, complied with. Internal audit Report is reviewed by statutory auditor and there is no material deficiency observed by the internal auditor.

xv. NON CASH TRANSACTION WITH DIRECTORS: -

According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. REGISTRATION WITH RBI:-

In our opinion, the said company is not in to the business of finance nor NBFC and not a Core Investment company (CIC) hence is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvii. CASH LOSSES:-

According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xviii. RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS:-

There is no resignation of statutory auditor during the said previous year , hence reporting under the said clause is not applicable to the company.

xix. OPINION ON LIQUIDITY/REPORTING ON FINANCIAL POSITION :-

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:-

According to the information and explanation given to us the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amount which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of audit report. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph (xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Krishival Foods Limited (formerly known as Empyrean cashews Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Krishival Foods Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013,

to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of

unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.