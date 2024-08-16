Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. Approved the Notice for convening the 10th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening the AGM Annual General Meeting Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/08/2024) Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceeding of the 10th Annual General held on Friday, September 13, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:13/09/2024) Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:14/09/2024)