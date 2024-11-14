|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Krishival Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024, inter alia, to consider acquisition. Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024.The Company shall subscribe 52.94% of the total paid-up share capital by September 30, 2024 and accordingly Melt N Mellow Foods Private Limited shall become a subsidiary of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Notice of Board meeting Krishival Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishival Foods Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
