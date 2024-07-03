Summary

Goyal Salt Limited was originally incorporated as Goyal Salt Private Limited at Jaipur as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 26, 2010, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Goyal Salt Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 at Jaipur was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of refining of raw salts procured from lake brine and sub soil brine in the State of Rajasthan for useable as industrial salts and edible salts. The Company refines and supplies pure, refined and quality range of triple refined free flow iodized salt, industrial salt, double fortified salt and triple refined half dry salt. Their refining process does not involve anyadulteration from chemical and harmful substances.Apart from this, the Company has well equipped refinery at Nawa City, adjacent to famous Sambhar Lake. In addition to refinery, it has an integrated production facility for the raw salt, industrial salt, and edible salt, at Nawa City in Rajasthan. The production facility is equipped and capable to carry out end to end refining activities with a production facility of about 700 tonnes per day.Over the past couple of years, the Company has outgrown itself into the production of refined iodised salt and double fortified salt. Edible salt, also called table salt or just salt, is a minera

Read More