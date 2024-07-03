SectorFMCG
Open₹203
Prev. Close₹203.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.13
Day's High₹207
Day's Low₹192
52 Week's High₹249
52 Week's Low₹126.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)344.76
P/E79.43
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.9
10.83
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.35
5.37
9.7
9.22
Net Worth
42.25
16.2
11.7
11.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rajesh Goyal
Managing Director
Pramesh Goyal
Whole Time Director
Lokesh Goyal
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Goyal
Independent Director
Manisha Godara
Independent Director
Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayanti Jha Roda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goyal Salt Ltd
Summary
Goyal Salt Limited was originally incorporated as Goyal Salt Private Limited at Jaipur as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 26, 2010, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Goyal Salt Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 at Jaipur was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of refining of raw salts procured from lake brine and sub soil brine in the State of Rajasthan for useable as industrial salts and edible salts. The Company refines and supplies pure, refined and quality range of triple refined free flow iodized salt, industrial salt, double fortified salt and triple refined half dry salt. Their refining process does not involve anyadulteration from chemical and harmful substances.Apart from this, the Company has well equipped refinery at Nawa City, adjacent to famous Sambhar Lake. In addition to refinery, it has an integrated production facility for the raw salt, industrial salt, and edible salt, at Nawa City in Rajasthan. The production facility is equipped and capable to carry out end to end refining activities with a production facility of about 700 tonnes per day.Over the past couple of years, the Company has outgrown itself into the production of refined iodised salt and double fortified salt. Edible salt, also called table salt or just salt, is a minera
The Goyal Salt Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Salt Ltd is ₹344.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Salt Ltd is 79.43 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Salt Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Salt Ltd is ₹126.75 and ₹249 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goyal Salt Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.81%, 6 Month at 8.69%, 3 Month at -3.17% and 1 Month at -2.35%.
