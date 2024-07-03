iifl-logo-icon 1
Goyal Salt Ltd Share Price

192.6
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:02:55 PM

  • Open203
  • Day's High207
  • 52 Wk High249
  • Prev. Close203.35
  • Day's Low192
  • 52 Wk Low 126.75
  • Turnover (lac)38.13
  • P/E79.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)344.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goyal Salt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

203

Prev. Close

203.35

Turnover(Lac.)

38.13

Day's High

207

Day's Low

192

52 Week's High

249

52 Week's Low

126.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

344.76

P/E

79.43

EPS

2.56

Divi. Yield

0

Goyal Salt Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Goyal Salt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goyal Salt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 26.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goyal Salt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.9

10.83

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.35

5.37

9.7

9.22

Net Worth

42.25

16.2

11.7

11.22

Minority Interest

Goyal Salt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goyal Salt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rajesh Goyal

Managing Director

Pramesh Goyal

Whole Time Director

Lokesh Goyal

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Goyal

Independent Director

Manisha Godara

Independent Director

Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayanti Jha Roda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goyal Salt Ltd

Summary

Goyal Salt Limited was originally incorporated as Goyal Salt Private Limited at Jaipur as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 26, 2010, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Goyal Salt Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 at Jaipur was issued to Company by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of refining of raw salts procured from lake brine and sub soil brine in the State of Rajasthan for useable as industrial salts and edible salts. The Company refines and supplies pure, refined and quality range of triple refined free flow iodized salt, industrial salt, double fortified salt and triple refined half dry salt. Their refining process does not involve anyadulteration from chemical and harmful substances.Apart from this, the Company has well equipped refinery at Nawa City, adjacent to famous Sambhar Lake. In addition to refinery, it has an integrated production facility for the raw salt, industrial salt, and edible salt, at Nawa City in Rajasthan. The production facility is equipped and capable to carry out end to end refining activities with a production facility of about 700 tonnes per day.Over the past couple of years, the Company has outgrown itself into the production of refined iodised salt and double fortified salt. Edible salt, also called table salt or just salt, is a minera
Company FAQs

What is the Goyal Salt Ltd share price today?

The Goyal Salt Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Salt Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Salt Ltd is ₹344.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goyal Salt Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Salt Ltd is 79.43 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goyal Salt Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Salt Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Salt Ltd is ₹126.75 and ₹249 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goyal Salt Ltd?

Goyal Salt Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.81%, 6 Month at 8.69%, 3 Month at -3.17% and 1 Month at -2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goyal Salt Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goyal Salt Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.61 %
Institutions - 0.63 %
Public - 26.76 %

