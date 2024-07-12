Pursuant to applicable provisions of Listing Agreement and Companies Act, 2013, the Board of director has approved the notice of Annual General Meeting to be convened on August 8th, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility. The same will be dispatched soon. Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 08, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Goyal Salt Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)