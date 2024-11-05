iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goyal Salt Ltd Board Meeting

203
(-0.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:57:31 AM

Goyal Salt CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)

Goyal Salt: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Salt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.