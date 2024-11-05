|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|To consider other business matters Goyal Salt Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)
