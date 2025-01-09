Goyal Salt Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 34(2)(e) of Listing Regulations, read with Schedule V(B) thereto, with a view to provide an analysis of the business and Financial Statements of the Company for FY-2023-24 and should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and other information included elsewhere in the Annual Report. The objective of this report is to convey the Managements perspective on the external environment and our industry, as well as strategy, operating and financial performance, material developments in human resources and industrial relations, risks and opportunities in the Company during the FY 20223-24. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) complying with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from time to time.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Goyal Salt Limited (Formerly known as Goyal Iodised Salt Works and Goyal Salt Pvt. Ltd.) situated on the land of Nawa City near Sambhar Lake (Indias largest Inland Salt water lake), Rajasthan. We are the leading Manufacturers and Supplier of wide range of Salt i.e., Triple Refined Free Flow Iodised Salt, Triple Refined Free Flow Industrial Salt, Double fortified Salt (Iron Plus Iodine) and many other types of industrial salts. The Company is having refining unit at Khasra No 546, Mohanpura Bye-pass, Near Biyani Petrol Pump, Nawa city, Dist: Nagaur, Rajasthan and Company is in process of installing another refining unit at Khasra No. 416, Village: Chirai Moti, Taluka: Bhachau, District: Kacchh, in the state of Gujarat and the said project is under installationwhich is expected to be completed in coming Six-Nine Months.

Further, the Company came up with a historical IPO on 11th October, 2023. It was like a "Roller Coaster Ride" throughout this amazing journey. From planning to execution, from converting the company private to public, from appointing underwriter to executingbrand campaign, from filing DRHP to launching the IPO it was totally a different extravaganza.

GLOBAL ECONOMY OVERVIEW

Global Salt Market size was valued at USD 14.16 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow from USD 14.61 billion in 2023 to USD 19.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Salt is consumed by every individual in the world in some form regularly. According to the researchers of Tufts University, an average of 3.95 grams of salt is consumed per person per day by every adult on the planet. It is one of the most expensive minerals in the world and a vital component of human diet.

It is an important inorganic chemical having various applications across different industries such as chemical processing, food processing, and water treatment among others. The increasing application of salt in the chemical production is projected to boost the growth of the salt market, over the forecast period.

The Global Salt Market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on Type, Salt Market is categorized into Rock Salt, Vacuum Salt and Sea Salt. Based on Application, Salt Market is categorized into Chemical Processing, De-Icing, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Food Processing, and Agriculture. Based on source, the Salt Market is segmented into Brine and salt mines. Based on region, Salt Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and LatinAmerica.

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW

Indian Salt Industry is going global. Salt production of India is around 18 to 20 million tons per annum and India is the third largest salt manufacturer of the World, after China & USA. The Demand of the Indian salt is increasing day-to-day not only in Indian households but also with the growth of industrialization in India in the Industrial Sector.

Though salt was considered as "Gods gift" in ancient times and used for diplomatic purposes, in modern days it has more than 14,000 uses. India occupies the third place in the production of salt by producing 8.9 per cent of the total world production being cultivated in 1.45 lakh hectares. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamilnadu are the top-3 states in which the yield and labour productivity were found high among the salt producing states in India. In 2013-14, 59.61 lakh MT of salt was exported which accounts for Rs.844.4 crore. Inspite of these merits, much research was not directed towards the analysis of labour utilisation, which is declining for the past 5 years, yield of thecultivated area and productivity of labour. The research so far conducted particularly threw light on the socio-economic conditions of the salt workers, the environment in which they had been working, the health problems they are prone to and designing the programmes for empowering the women salt workers. The authors have not paid sufficient attention to examine the trends in production, consumption, distribution and exports and imports of salt. Productivity analysis of salt industry also did not receive much attention of the researchers. Hence, the present paper makes a modest attempt to analyse all these trends and to provide an integrated view of the salt industry in India. The paper is concluded by offering some suggestions to improve the yield and productivity of labourers engaged in salt industry.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Salt is a crucial element of life, is manufactured as a seasoning for human consumption as well as used in chemical industries. The most prominent use for salt is as a feedstock for the production of industrial chemicals. The worldwide market for sea salt production was valued at over 18 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, with 290 million metric tons of salt produced that year. China, India, and the United States top three countries for salt production and altogether produced a combined total of over 151 million metric tons of salt in 2022.

USES OF SALT

A. Human Consumption

It Flavors food and is used as a binder and stabilizer

It maintains the fluid balance in the body

Salt acts as a preservative by reducing the availability of water in foods

The human body requires a small amount of sodium to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles and maintain the proper balance

Salt is important for hydration energy and nerve transmission

B. Industrial Consumption

For De-icing of roads, Oil & Gas Industry, Energy Industry, Chemical Industry

Chloralkali Industry or Electrolysis Metal Industry Textile Industry, Rubber Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Soap & Washing Powder Industry, Pigment Industry etc

Moreover, Potential for the Growth of Salt Industry:

India has very long coast line and out of that Gujarat Coast line is of 1600 Kms

In Gujarat in addition to existing salt industry lot of Land available along the side of coast for developing more salt works.

Climatic conditions are suitable for salt industry.

Easy Availability of skilled labours

Good Administration of our Govt. and their Corporation.

Our low cost of production

Government support for critical infrastructure facilities.

Minor Ports have loading capacity 5000 tons /day to 20000 tons /day in mid-stream loading where as big port like Kandla have achieved the av. rate of loading of 25000 tons / day. We have a big advantage that ships of the capacity from 5000 tons to 100,000 tons could be loaded at our ports. There is potential for developing more ports as per requirement. In south India there is also a big port, Tuticorin close to salt manufacturing area.

Now only 20% industries have gone for mechanization and modernization, 50% from balance canalso go immediately.

Average yield of salt works is only 100 tons per hectare. This can be increased to 300 tons per annum by adopting modernization. India has very long coast line and out of that Gujarat.

With its expanding market value and enduring relevance, the sector stands poised to shape economies and industries worldwide for years to come.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We Goyal Salt Limited established in the year 1985 with the name "Goyal Iodised Salt Works", one of the largest Manufacturers and Dealers in all varieties of Sodium Chloride (NaCl). We manufacture best quality of Industrial as well as edible Salt, meant for human consumption.

Our management consist of highly qualified professionals in chemical., mechanical, technical and commercial fields. These professionals are engaged in maintaining high quality norms consistently and cater to customize sodium chloride requirements of Various industries viz Chemical Industry, Dye Textiles, Detergent & soap, Cattle Field, Leather, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, food Industries andmany more. Our products are accepted and appreciated from last many decades for their high-grade quality standards.

We have installed and updated our plant with latest state of the Art, Technology and Infrastructure necessary for salt refining. We have installed adequate internal quality checks to ensure best Quality of product delivered to our valuable customers.

We have a huge range of Salt which enables us to cater a wide range of clients. We are known in the industry for customized quality in various industries applications. The Company has experienced in Salt manufacturing and marketing which helps in study growth in business.

Our products are focused on demand of our ideal customers. Products are the soul of any Company. We offer a wide range of sodium chloride (NaCl). Our commitment to quality assurance makes them a reliable choice for the various requirements of the customers.

We have a well-equipped lab with the best qualified technicians and a team of highly trained chemists. They keep a check on production quality round the clock. For the quality testing purpose random samples are drawn from the various spots of the online production line in every 15 minutes. After the sample meets all the quality parameters, then only the production batch is sent for packaging, and this is a regular process.

Over the years, our company has forged a path of consistent growth and remarkable progress. In the fiscal year 2022-23, our resolute commitment to excellence led to revenue from operations reaching an impressive Rs.11,764.18 lacs. However, our path has been all about moving forward, as evidenced by the remarkable surge in revenue, soaring to Rs. 11,774.55 lacs in the subsequent fiscal year 2023-24.

Not this, our profit after taxes went up a lot, by a huge 167.23 % during this time. This shows keep making good profits.

In sum, our journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to progress. The numerical data weaved into our narrative paints a picture of consistent growth, with each year marking another stride forward on our path of prosperity.

OUTLOOK

Goyal Salt Limited at present is engaged in the business of refining of edible salts and Industrial salts on B2B and wholesale basis. The entire production of the Goyal Salt Limited is refined at two refineries situated at Nawa in Rajasthan and is committed for B2B and wholesale sales.

The company is aiming to become a dominant player in the salt Industry by foraying in the B2C sales. The company has recently hired famous Bollywood actress Ms. Karishma Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador to promote its brand and wants to enter into retailing of edible salts in smaller packing for daily household consumption. The company also wants to export its salts to overseas market in big way.

At present our Salt Refineries and Washery at Nawa, Rajasthan has production capacity of 900 MT per day which is not sufficient to meet the retail and export market demands. Hence, we intend to increase the production capacity by setting up another refinery of 1200 MT in the State of Gujarat near Gandhidham.

With this expansion, our future production capacity is likely to be increased to 2100 MT per day. With this enhanced capacity we will be one of the largest players in Salt industry in India and with this enhanced capacity we will be able to cater the retail demand and ever-growing export market demand.

Moreover, the Company entered into packaging of Rock Salt and Black Salt. The Company also introduced new Packaging of Goyal Premium Salt this year and its target is to explore the whole Tier I Cities.

Further with refineries in both the locations where raw salts is produced in India namely Rajasthan and Gujrat, we will alsobe able to tap the Southern and Central India which at present we were not catering due to high transportation cost.The company aims to sell the major production of Gujrat refinery in small packing of 1kg, Kg, 200 gms, 50 gms and 10 gms in the form of table salts etc.

Looking ahead, our companys future shines bright with promising prospects. Our steady growth track, as demonstrated by a remarkable 167.23% surge in Profit, sets the stage for continued success. Were ready to take advantage of the growing demand in themarket.

We expect our business to grow more and more. We always want to come up with new ideas and use new technology. And were also dedicated to being ecofriendly and doing things that help the environment. Moreover, our strong balance sheet and efficient operational strategies provide the foundation for future expansion. As we continue to navigate changing landscapes, our focus on qualityand customer satisfaction, underscored by our exceptional track record, positions us to embrace emerging opportunities and steer our company towards sustained growth and industry leadership. Our robust business outlook and strategic focus position us well to capitalise on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the coming years.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Our management consist of highly qualified professionals in chemical., mechanical, technical and commercial fields. These professionals are engaged in maintaining high quality norms consistently and cater to customize sodium chloride requirements of Various industries viz

Chemical Industry, Dye Textiles, Detergent & soap, Cattle Field, Leather, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, food Industries and many more. Our products are accepted and appreciated from last many decades for their high-grade quality standards. Human Resource Management (HRM) in our company is full of promise and positive change. As we move forward, HRM will play a pivotal role in shaping our organizational culture, fostering employee engagement, and driving performance. We plan to help our teamget better at their jobs by teaching them new skills and training. This will make sure our employees can handle any changes that happen in our business. Our commitment to employee well-being and work life balance will remain unwavering, fostering a positive and supportive workplace that attracts and retains top talent. By aligning HRM strategies with our companys overall goals, we are focused to create a future where our employees thrive, our organization flourishes, and innovationflourishes at every step.

STRENGTH & OPPORTUNITY

The strength and opportunity for our company based on the following factors:

A. INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

The Internal Environment consists of the following aspects:

I. Marketing Aspect

Marketing is the process of determining, anticipating, creating, and satisfying customer needs for products or services.

II. Financial and Accounting Aspects

Financial condition is often considered as the best measure of the strength or competitive position of the company and the main attraction for investors. Determining the financial strengths and weaknesses of theorganization/company is important in formulating an effective strategy.

III. Aspects of Human Resources

Human resources are internal environmental factors in the company that carries out all activities within the company. Companies can work well if they have human resources who have the capability, expertise in competition, and good management.

B. EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

The external environment can be said as components that are or come from outside the Company. These components tend to be outside the reach of the Company, meaning that the company cannot intervene on these components. Components are more likely to be needed as something that is given or something that inevitably must be accepted

RISKS & THREATS

While our company enjoys numerous opportunities and strengths, its essential to be mindful of potential risks and threatsthat could impact our progress. However, the followings are the risks/threat which our company faces:

There is no local government policy that provides certainty of standard prices for raw material salt, and there are no incentives for salt industry players.

The invasion of imported salt with good quality and competitive prices threatens the national salt industry.

The expansion of salt ponds on a large scale destroys mangrove conservation areas along the coast.

The governments lack of supervision over the imported salt trade system causes the peoples salt absorption capacity to below and prices uncompetitive

However, by proactively identifying and mitigating these risks, and leveraging our strengths, we can navigate challenges andposition our company for resilience and sustainable growth in the face of potential threats.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the journey detailed within this report reflects our teams dedication, resilience, and strategic vision. As we forge ahead, delighted by opportunities and fortified against challenges, we remain dedicated in our pursuit of industry leadership andcontinued success. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated workforce, valued stakeholders, and partners for their integral role in our achievements. Together, we stand assured to embrace the future with confidence and enthusiasm, ready to chart new milestones and elevate our company to greater heights.