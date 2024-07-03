Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹18.88
Prev. Close₹18.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.61
Day's High₹18.88
Day's Low₹17.55
52 Week's High₹34.4
52 Week's Low₹13.5
Book Value₹16.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.24
9.19
19.7
19.16
Net Worth
19.35
20.3
30.81
30.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
180.07
146
166.98
134.3
yoy growth (%)
23.33
-12.56
24.32
22.2
Raw materials
-153.47
-118.61
-137.7
-113.6
As % of sales
85.22
81.24
82.46
84.58
Employee costs
-2.4
-2.82
-2.89
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.73
10.18
7.39
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.83
-3.14
-0.89
Tax paid
0.2
-0.23
-2.84
-2.5
Working capital
-6.1
-7.08
3.06
15.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.33
-12.56
24.32
22.2
Op profit growth
-33.41
-55.78
55.04
27.22
EBIT growth
-47.57
-72.99
38.42
22.6
Net profit growth
-220.48
-93.23
50.04
29.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10.66
149.33
202.81
210.44
158.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.66
149.33
202.81
210.44
158.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.29
0.26
0.13
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ayush Kacholia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramita Otwani
Independent Director
Sudeep Satyendra Saxena
Independent Director
Pooja Chordia
Independent Director
Shribala Mandhanya
Whole-time Director
Karuna Kacholia
Independent Director
Rahul Jain
Reports by Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
Summary
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Shanti Overseas on 15, November 2004 . Thereafter M/s Shanti Overseas was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shanti Overseas (India) Private Limited on April 18, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shanti Overseas (India) Limited on 20, January 2017.Shanti Overseas was formed for carrying out the trading business of agri-commodities. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of soya products which includes, soya de-oiled cakes (soya meal), soya crude oil, degummed oil and soya lecithin, and is also involved in primary processing and trading of agri commodities such as chickpeas, soyabeans, cracked corn, maize, yellow peas, pulses etc.At present, the operations relating to primary processing of agri-commodities are carried from the unit - I situated at Palda, Dist. Indore, and manufacturing operations of soya bean products are carried from Unit - II situated at Sonvai, Dist. Indore. In Unit II, the Company carry seed processing and oil extraction activities of soyabeen seeds through a mechanical process, which results in production of organic soyameal and organic soya crude oil. It do not use any solvent to release the soyabean oil from the seeds. The seeds are pressed mechanically and processed to extract crude oil leaving behind de-oiled cakes as the residu
The Shanti Overseas India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is ₹20.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Overseas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹34.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanti Overseas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.38%, 3 Years at -1.97%, 1 Year at 5.53%, 6 Month at 19.48%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 16.97%.
