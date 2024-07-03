iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Share Price

18.14
(-3.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:40 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.88
  • Day's High18.88
  • 52 Wk High34.4
  • Prev. Close18.89
  • Day's Low17.55
  • 52 Wk Low 13.5
  • Turnover (lac)21.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

18.88

Prev. Close

18.89

Turnover(Lac.)

21.61

Day's High

18.88

Day's Low

17.55

52 Week's High

34.4

52 Week's Low

13.5

Book Value

16.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.08%

Non-Promoter- 47.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.11

11.11

11.11

11.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.24

9.19

19.7

19.16

Net Worth

19.35

20.3

30.81

30.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

180.07

146

166.98

134.3

yoy growth (%)

23.33

-12.56

24.32

22.2

Raw materials

-153.47

-118.61

-137.7

-113.6

As % of sales

85.22

81.24

82.46

84.58

Employee costs

-2.4

-2.82

-2.89

-2.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.73

10.18

7.39

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.83

-3.14

-0.89

Tax paid

0.2

-0.23

-2.84

-2.5

Working capital

-6.1

-7.08

3.06

15.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.33

-12.56

24.32

22.2

Op profit growth

-33.41

-55.78

55.04

27.22

EBIT growth

-47.57

-72.99

38.42

22.6

Net profit growth

-220.48

-93.23

50.04

29.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10.66

149.33

202.81

210.44

158.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.66

149.33

202.81

210.44

158.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.29

0.26

0.13

0.12

View Annually Results

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ayush Kacholia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramita Otwani

Independent Director

Sudeep Satyendra Saxena

Independent Director

Pooja Chordia

Independent Director

Shribala Mandhanya

Whole-time Director

Karuna Kacholia

Independent Director

Rahul Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Summary

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Shanti Overseas on 15, November 2004 . Thereafter M/s Shanti Overseas was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shanti Overseas (India) Private Limited on April 18, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shanti Overseas (India) Limited on 20, January 2017.Shanti Overseas was formed for carrying out the trading business of agri-commodities. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of soya products which includes, soya de-oiled cakes (soya meal), soya crude oil, degummed oil and soya lecithin, and is also involved in primary processing and trading of agri commodities such as chickpeas, soyabeans, cracked corn, maize, yellow peas, pulses etc.At present, the operations relating to primary processing of agri-commodities are carried from the unit - I situated at Palda, Dist. Indore, and manufacturing operations of soya bean products are carried from Unit - II situated at Sonvai, Dist. Indore. In Unit II, the Company carry seed processing and oil extraction activities of soyabeen seeds through a mechanical process, which results in production of organic soyameal and organic soya crude oil. It do not use any solvent to release the soyabean oil from the seeds. The seeds are pressed mechanically and processed to extract crude oil leaving behind de-oiled cakes as the residu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shanti Overseas India Ltd share price today?

The Shanti Overseas India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Overseas India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is ₹20.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanti Overseas India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanti Overseas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹34.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanti Overseas India Ltd?

Shanti Overseas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.38%, 3 Years at -1.97%, 1 Year at 5.53%, 6 Month at 19.48%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at 16.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanti Overseas India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanti Overseas India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.