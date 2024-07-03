Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Summary

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm with the name of M/s Shanti Overseas on 15, November 2004 . Thereafter M/s Shanti Overseas was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shanti Overseas (India) Private Limited on April 18, 2011. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shanti Overseas (India) Limited on 20, January 2017.Shanti Overseas was formed for carrying out the trading business of agri-commodities. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of soya products which includes, soya de-oiled cakes (soya meal), soya crude oil, degummed oil and soya lecithin, and is also involved in primary processing and trading of agri commodities such as chickpeas, soyabeans, cracked corn, maize, yellow peas, pulses etc.At present, the operations relating to primary processing of agri-commodities are carried from the unit - I situated at Palda, Dist. Indore, and manufacturing operations of soya bean products are carried from Unit - II situated at Sonvai, Dist. Indore. In Unit II, the Company carry seed processing and oil extraction activities of soyabeen seeds through a mechanical process, which results in production of organic soyameal and organic soya crude oil. It do not use any solvent to release the soyabean oil from the seeds. The seeds are pressed mechanically and processed to extract crude oil leaving behind de-oiled cakes as the residue. Soya Meal (De-oiled cake) is the most preferred component of cattle feed due to its high protein.The Company has been accorded with the status of One Star Export House by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India in 2016. Also, It received ISO 22000:2005 and FSSAI Licence for processing activities carried at Unit II. The Company is also certified from Kosher and is registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).The Company incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Biograin Protinex Private Limited in 2016 and Shaan Agro Oils & Extractions Private Limited in 2017. In July, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,04,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 10.02 Crores.