Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-Jun-2024 to 05-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 05-Jul-2024 Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)