|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Jun 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-Jun-2024 to 05-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 05-Jul-2024 Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.