iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.1
(-5.47%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

9.38

144.26

82.75

128.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.38

144.26

82.75

128.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.83

0.33

0.08

0.06

Total Income

10.21

144.59

82.83

128.58

Total Expenditure

11.26

151.59

84.95

124.91

PBIDT

-1.05

-7

-2.12

3.67

Interest

0.24

1.24

1.34

2.28

PBDT

-1.29

-8.23

-3.46

1.39

Depreciation

0.14

2.43

2.84

3.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.59

-1.31

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.44

-10.08

-5

-1.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.44

-10.08

-5

-1.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.44

-10.08

-5

-1.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.3

-9.08

-4.5

-1.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

11.11

11.11

11.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.19

-4.85

-2.56

2.85

PBDTM(%)

-13.75

-5.7

-4.18

1.08

PATM(%)

-15.35

-6.98

-6.04

-1.43

Shanti Overseas: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.