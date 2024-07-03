Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
9.38
144.26
82.75
128.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.38
144.26
82.75
128.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.83
0.33
0.08
0.06
Total Income
10.21
144.59
82.83
128.58
Total Expenditure
11.26
151.59
84.95
124.91
PBIDT
-1.05
-7
-2.12
3.67
Interest
0.24
1.24
1.34
2.28
PBDT
-1.29
-8.23
-3.46
1.39
Depreciation
0.14
2.43
2.84
3.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.59
-1.31
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.44
-10.08
-5
-1.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.44
-10.08
-5
-1.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.44
-10.08
-5
-1.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.3
-9.08
-4.5
-1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.19
-4.85
-2.56
2.85
PBDTM(%)
-13.75
-5.7
-4.18
1.08
PATM(%)
-15.35
-6.98
-6.04
-1.43

