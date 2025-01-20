Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.43
19.13
21.36
22.23
Op profit growth
-15.43
-15.4
27.3
108.27
EBIT growth
-14.49
-62.47
20.86
67.3
Net profit growth
-146.89
-103.69
25.25
101.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.59
5.62
7.92
7.55
EBIT margin
1.48
2.3
7.32
7.35
Net profit margin
0.03
-0.11
3.55
3.44
RoCE
4.69
5.13
18.65
24.73
RoNW
0.07
-0.16
7.43
14.15
RoA
0.03
-0.06
2.26
2.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.07
-0.14
6.41
10.52
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-4.02
-5.01
5.19
7.6
Book value per share
26.35
26.27
31.52
23.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
335.71
-107.14
4.05
P/CEPS
-5.84
-2.99
5
P/B
0.89
0.57
0.82
EV/EBIDTA
7.34
6.23
7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.8
0
Tax payout
-146.7
-562.82
-34.6
-33.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.45
29.61
39.37
41.46
Inventory days
24.89
45.15
46.47
39.1
Creditor days
-9.49
-10.46
-8.97
-3.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.94
-1.01
-3.88
-3.34
Net debt / equity
1.03
1.36
1.96
2.72
Net debt / op. profit
4.01
4.45
4.33
2.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.58
-79.95
-84.47
-85.74
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.99
-1.9
-1.84
Other costs
-9.43
-12.42
-5.69
-4.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.