iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Key Ratios

16.65
(2.34%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:49:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.43

19.13

21.36

22.23

Op profit growth

-15.43

-15.4

27.3

108.27

EBIT growth

-14.49

-62.47

20.86

67.3

Net profit growth

-146.89

-103.69

25.25

101.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.59

5.62

7.92

7.55

EBIT margin

1.48

2.3

7.32

7.35

Net profit margin

0.03

-0.11

3.55

3.44

RoCE

4.69

5.13

18.65

24.73

RoNW

0.07

-0.16

7.43

14.15

RoA

0.03

-0.06

2.26

2.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.07

-0.14

6.41

10.52

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-4.02

-5.01

5.19

7.6

Book value per share

26.35

26.27

31.52

23.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

335.71

-107.14

4.05

P/CEPS

-5.84

-2.99

5

P/B

0.89

0.57

0.82

EV/EBIDTA

7.34

6.23

7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

7.8

0

Tax payout

-146.7

-562.82

-34.6

-33.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.45

29.61

39.37

41.46

Inventory days

24.89

45.15

46.47

39.1

Creditor days

-9.49

-10.46

-8.97

-3.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.94

-1.01

-3.88

-3.34

Net debt / equity

1.03

1.36

1.96

2.72

Net debt / op. profit

4.01

4.45

4.33

2.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.58

-79.95

-84.47

-85.74

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.99

-1.9

-1.84

Other costs

-9.43

-12.42

-5.69

-4.86

Shanti Overseas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.