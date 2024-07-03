iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

18.09
(4.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.04

2.49

1.28

2.13

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.04

2.49

1.28

2.13

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.23

-0.06

0.76

0.01

Total Income

2.79

2.72

1.22

2.89

0.01

Total Expenditure

3.2

3.32

1.84

3.17

0.45

PBIDT

-0.42

-0.6

-0.62

-0.28

-0.44

Interest

0.01

0.02

-0.07

0.11

0.11

PBDT

-0.43

-0.62

-0.55

-0.39

-0.55

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.08

-0.17

-0.52

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.4

-0.49

-0.09

-0.43

-0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.4

-0.49

-0.09

-0.43

-0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.4

-0.49

-0.09

-0.43

-0.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.36

-0.44

-0.08

-0.38

-0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

11.11

11.11

11.11

11.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.58

-24.09

-48.43

-13.14

0

PBDTM(%)

-21.07

-24.89

-42.96

-18.3

0

PATM(%)

-19.6

-19.67

-7.03

-20.18

0

