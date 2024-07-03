Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.04
2.49
1.28
2.13
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.04
2.49
1.28
2.13
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.23
-0.06
0.76
0.01
Total Income
2.79
2.72
1.22
2.89
0.01
Total Expenditure
3.2
3.32
1.84
3.17
0.45
PBIDT
-0.42
-0.6
-0.62
-0.28
-0.44
Interest
0.01
0.02
-0.07
0.11
0.11
PBDT
-0.43
-0.62
-0.55
-0.39
-0.55
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.17
-0.52
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.4
-0.49
-0.09
-0.43
-0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.4
-0.49
-0.09
-0.43
-0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.4
-0.49
-0.09
-0.43
-0.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.36
-0.44
-0.08
-0.38
-0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.58
-24.09
-48.43
-13.14
0
PBDTM(%)
-21.07
-24.89
-42.96
-18.3
0
PATM(%)
-19.6
-19.67
-7.03
-20.18
0
