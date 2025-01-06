Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.73
10.18
7.39
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.83
-3.14
-0.89
Tax paid
0.2
-0.23
-2.84
-2.5
Working capital
-6.1
-7.08
3.06
15.57
Other operating items
Operating
-9.88
-10.41
7.25
19.56
Capital expenditure
0.36
-4.61
9.84
12.95
Free cash flow
-9.51
-15.02
17.09
32.51
Equity raised
39.51
45.95
32.18
20.34
Investing
0
0
0
4.55
Financing
-8.47
6.79
6.4
22.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0.45
0.37
Net in cash
21.53
37.71
56.12
80.64
