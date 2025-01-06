iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.34
(-8.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

Shanti Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.73

10.18

7.39

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.83

-3.14

-0.89

Tax paid

0.2

-0.23

-2.84

-2.5

Working capital

-6.1

-7.08

3.06

15.57

Other operating items

Operating

-9.88

-10.41

7.25

19.56

Capital expenditure

0.36

-4.61

9.84

12.95

Free cash flow

-9.51

-15.02

17.09

32.51

Equity raised

39.51

45.95

32.18

20.34

Investing

0

0

0

4.55

Financing

-8.47

6.79

6.4

22.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0.45

0.37

Net in cash

21.53

37.71

56.12

80.64

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

