Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.32
(5.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:34:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

180.07

146

166.98

134.3

yoy growth (%)

23.33

-12.56

24.32

22.2

Raw materials

-153.47

-118.61

-137.7

-113.6

As % of sales

85.22

81.24

82.46

84.58

Employee costs

-2.4

-2.82

-2.89

-2.53

As % of sales

1.33

1.93

1.73

1.89

Other costs

-19.38

-17.33

-10

-7.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.76

11.87

5.99

5.66

Operating profit

4.81

7.23

16.36

10.55

OPM

2.67

4.95

9.8

7.86

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.83

-3.14

-0.89

Interest expense

-2.74

-2.96

-3.52

-2.51

Other income

0.3

0.3

0.49

0.24

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.73

10.18

7.39

Taxes

0.2

-0.23

-2.84

-2.5

Tax rate

-25.4

-32.54

-27.96

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.59

0.49

7.33

4.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.59

0.49

7.33

4.89

yoy growth (%)

-220.48

-93.23

50.04

29.13

NPM

-0.33

0.33

4.39

3.64

