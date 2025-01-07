Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
180.07
146
166.98
134.3
yoy growth (%)
23.33
-12.56
24.32
22.2
Raw materials
-153.47
-118.61
-137.7
-113.6
As % of sales
85.22
81.24
82.46
84.58
Employee costs
-2.4
-2.82
-2.89
-2.53
As % of sales
1.33
1.93
1.73
1.89
Other costs
-19.38
-17.33
-10
-7.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.76
11.87
5.99
5.66
Operating profit
4.81
7.23
16.36
10.55
OPM
2.67
4.95
9.8
7.86
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.83
-3.14
-0.89
Interest expense
-2.74
-2.96
-3.52
-2.51
Other income
0.3
0.3
0.49
0.24
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.73
10.18
7.39
Taxes
0.2
-0.23
-2.84
-2.5
Tax rate
-25.4
-32.54
-27.96
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.59
0.49
7.33
4.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.59
0.49
7.33
4.89
yoy growth (%)
-220.48
-93.23
50.04
29.13
NPM
-0.33
0.33
4.39
3.64
