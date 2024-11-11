|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2024
|9 May 2024
|Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
