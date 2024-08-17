Summary

Farmax India Ltd is a fast moving consumer goods company. The company manufactures and distributes high margin FMCG products like toothpaste, hair oil, soaps & detergents, pasta & vermicelli, atta etc at their GMP facilities located at Bowrampet, Hyderabad. The company has strong presence in the consumer goods sectors. They have their distribution network in nine states with more than 600 distributors and approximately 400,000 retail outlets situated in rural and semi urban areas. Farmax India Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 with the name Bhagyanagar Castings Ltd. During the year 2007-08, Farmax Health & Food Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the company was renamed as Farmax Retail India Ltd. Also, they acquired business and assets of Obex Hygienic Products, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing and marketing of toilet soaps and mosquito coils for a total consideration of Rs 3.50 crore.In March 1, 2007, the previous promoters of the company entered into a share purchase agreement with M Srinivasa Reddy for sale of their entire stake of 3,100,000 equity shares in the company and in July 16, 2007, the management of the company was changed to M Srinivasa Reddy. In October 2009, the company expanded their Vermicelli production capacity from 468 tones to 1188 tons per month by inaugurating a new fully automated Machine at their plant I at Bowrampet which was imported from Italy. With this capacity addition, the company became the second largest

