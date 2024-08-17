iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Farmax India Ltd Share Price

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|01:44:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Farmax India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Farmax India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Farmax India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Farmax India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Dec-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.84%

Institutions: 0.83%

Non-Institutions: 68.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Farmax India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

53.42

53.42

40.83

40.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.39

-52.61

-54.53

-45.69

Net Worth

-8.97

0.81

-13.7

-4.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

16.41

21.04

17.4

51.92

yoy growth (%)

-22.01

20.91

-66.47

-43.2

Raw materials

-21.9

-20.15

-15.99

-60.1

As % of sales

133.47

95.77

91.9

115.74

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.21

-1.03

-1.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-9.78

-2.1

-8.84

-23.99

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.22

-2.02

-2.53

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.72

Working capital

-8.07

15.96

-0.75

-31.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.01

20.91

-66.47

-43.2

Op profit growth

427.48

56.92

-94.02

-422.28

EBIT growth

378.91

-23.43

-86.16

-908.73

Net profit growth

365.53

-76.23

-93.05

6,823.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

4.38

16.41

21.05

17.4

51.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.38

16.41

21.05

17.4

51.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.29

1.78

0.37

0.4

View Annually Results

Farmax India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Farmax India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Srinivasa Reddy

Independent Director

A V Rama Raju

Independent Director

P Priyanka

Independent Director

Sudheer Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Farmax India Ltd

Summary

Farmax India Ltd is a fast moving consumer goods company. The company manufactures and distributes high margin FMCG products like toothpaste, hair oil, soaps & detergents, pasta & vermicelli, atta etc at their GMP facilities located at Bowrampet, Hyderabad. The company has strong presence in the consumer goods sectors. They have their distribution network in nine states with more than 600 distributors and approximately 400,000 retail outlets situated in rural and semi urban areas. Farmax India Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 with the name Bhagyanagar Castings Ltd. During the year 2007-08, Farmax Health & Food Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the company was renamed as Farmax Retail India Ltd. Also, they acquired business and assets of Obex Hygienic Products, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing and marketing of toilet soaps and mosquito coils for a total consideration of Rs 3.50 crore.In March 1, 2007, the previous promoters of the company entered into a share purchase agreement with M Srinivasa Reddy for sale of their entire stake of 3,100,000 equity shares in the company and in July 16, 2007, the management of the company was changed to M Srinivasa Reddy. In October 2009, the company expanded their Vermicelli production capacity from 468 tones to 1188 tons per month by inaugurating a new fully automated Machine at their plant I at Bowrampet which was imported from Italy. With this capacity addition, the company became the second largest
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.