SectorFMCG
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
53.42
53.42
40.83
40.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.39
-52.61
-54.53
-45.69
Net Worth
-8.97
0.81
-13.7
-4.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
16.41
21.04
17.4
51.92
yoy growth (%)
-22.01
20.91
-66.47
-43.2
Raw materials
-21.9
-20.15
-15.99
-60.1
As % of sales
133.47
95.77
91.9
115.74
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.21
-1.03
-1.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-9.78
-2.1
-8.84
-23.99
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.22
-2.02
-2.53
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.72
Working capital
-8.07
15.96
-0.75
-31.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.01
20.91
-66.47
-43.2
Op profit growth
427.48
56.92
-94.02
-422.28
EBIT growth
378.91
-23.43
-86.16
-908.73
Net profit growth
365.53
-76.23
-93.05
6,823.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
4.38
16.41
21.05
17.4
51.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.38
16.41
21.05
17.4
51.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.29
1.78
0.37
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Srinivasa Reddy
Independent Director
A V Rama Raju
Independent Director
P Priyanka
Independent Director
Sudheer Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Farmax India Ltd
Summary
Farmax India Ltd is a fast moving consumer goods company. The company manufactures and distributes high margin FMCG products like toothpaste, hair oil, soaps & detergents, pasta & vermicelli, atta etc at their GMP facilities located at Bowrampet, Hyderabad. The company has strong presence in the consumer goods sectors. They have their distribution network in nine states with more than 600 distributors and approximately 400,000 retail outlets situated in rural and semi urban areas. Farmax India Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 with the name Bhagyanagar Castings Ltd. During the year 2007-08, Farmax Health & Food Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the company was renamed as Farmax Retail India Ltd. Also, they acquired business and assets of Obex Hygienic Products, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing and marketing of toilet soaps and mosquito coils for a total consideration of Rs 3.50 crore.In March 1, 2007, the previous promoters of the company entered into a share purchase agreement with M Srinivasa Reddy for sale of their entire stake of 3,100,000 equity shares in the company and in July 16, 2007, the management of the company was changed to M Srinivasa Reddy. In October 2009, the company expanded their Vermicelli production capacity from 468 tones to 1188 tons per month by inaugurating a new fully automated Machine at their plant I at Bowrampet which was imported from Italy. With this capacity addition, the company became the second largest
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.