iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Farmax India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|01:44:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2010

Gross Sales

4.29

14.69

13.07

57.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.29

14.69

13.07

57.52

Other Operating Income

0.04

0.19

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.25

-0.81

Total Income

4.33

14.88

13.32

56.71

Total Expenditure

5.84

22.85

13.37

47.5

PBIDT

-1.52

-7.97

-0.05

9.21

Interest

0

0

5.26

1.99

PBDT

-1.52

-7.97

-5.31

7.22

Depreciation

0.97

1.24

1.51

1.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

1.27

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.49

-9.2

-6.82

4.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.49

-9.2

-6.82

4.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.49

-9.2

-6.82

4.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.08

0

0.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.41

53.41

53.42

25.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

33,17,90,000

33,17,90,000

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

62.11

62.11

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

20,23,78,000

20,23,78,000

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

37.89

37.89

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-35.43

-54.25

-0.38

16.01

PBDTM(%)

-35.43

-54.25

-40.62

12.55

PATM(%)

-58.04

-62.62

-52.18

7.85

Farmax India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.