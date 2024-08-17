Farmax India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
4.29
14.69
13.07
57.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.29
14.69
13.07
57.52
Other Operating Income
0.04
0.19
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.25
-0.81
Total Income
4.33
14.88
13.32
56.71
Total Expenditure
5.84
22.85
13.37
47.5
PBIDT
-1.52
-7.97
-0.05
9.21
Interest
0
0
5.26
1.99
PBDT
-1.52
-7.97
-5.31
7.22
Depreciation
0.97
1.24
1.51
1.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
1.27
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.49
-9.2
-6.82
4.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.49
-9.2
-6.82
4.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.49
-9.2
-6.82
4.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.08
0
0.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.41
53.41
53.42
25.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
33,17,90,000
33,17,90,000
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
62.11
62.11
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,23,78,000
20,23,78,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
37.89
37.89
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-35.43
-54.25
-0.38
16.01
PBDTM(%)
-35.43
-54.25
-40.62
12.55
PATM(%)
-58.04
-62.62
-52.18
7.85
