|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.01
20.91
-66.47
-43.2
Op profit growth
416.64
54.88
-93.79
-428.11
EBIT growth
371.34
-23.02
-85.95
-889.44
Net profit growth
358.43
-75.87
-93.85
8,373.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-51.84
-7.82
-6.1
-33.01
EBIT margin
-59.83
-9.89
-15.55
-37.11
Net profit margin
-59.87
-10.18
-51.04
-278.25
RoCE
-26.72
-6
-9.31
-22.51
RoNW
57.59
8.13
23.69
-68.37
RoA
-6.68
-1.54
-7.64
-42.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.21
-0.08
-0.26
-3.6
Book value per share
-0.17
0.01
-0.33
-0.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.74
-7.09
-1.46
-0.12
P/B
-0.93
47.66
-1.15
-3.64
EV/EBIDTA
-6
523.03
-83.73
-2.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
3.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.89
61.56
3.46
60.06
Inventory days
119.98
105.88
64.9
62.8
Creditor days
-28.34
-32.73
-19.17
-3.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1,487.86
34.66
0.43
4.07
Net debt / equity
-4.44
62.73
-3
-7.15
Net debt / op. profit
-4.79
-24.76
-39
-2.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-133.47
-95.77
-91.9
-115.74
Employee costs
-7.22
-5.75
-5.92
-2.61
Other costs
-11.15
-6.29
-8.28
-14.65
