iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Farmax India Ltd Key Ratios

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|01:44:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.01

20.91

-66.47

-43.2

Op profit growth

416.64

54.88

-93.79

-428.11

EBIT growth

371.34

-23.02

-85.95

-889.44

Net profit growth

358.43

-75.87

-93.85

8,373.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-51.84

-7.82

-6.1

-33.01

EBIT margin

-59.83

-9.89

-15.55

-37.11

Net profit margin

-59.87

-10.18

-51.04

-278.25

RoCE

-26.72

-6

-9.31

-22.51

RoNW

57.59

8.13

23.69

-68.37

RoA

-6.68

-1.54

-7.64

-42.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.21

-0.08

-0.26

-3.6

Book value per share

-0.17

0.01

-0.33

-0.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.74

-7.09

-1.46

-0.12

P/B

-0.93

47.66

-1.15

-3.64

EV/EBIDTA

-6

523.03

-83.73

-2.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

3.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.89

61.56

3.46

60.06

Inventory days

119.98

105.88

64.9

62.8

Creditor days

-28.34

-32.73

-19.17

-3.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1,487.86

34.66

0.43

4.07

Net debt / equity

-4.44

62.73

-3

-7.15

Net debt / op. profit

-4.79

-24.76

-39

-2.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-133.47

-95.77

-91.9

-115.74

Employee costs

-7.22

-5.75

-5.92

-2.61

Other costs

-11.15

-6.29

-8.28

-14.65

Farmax India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.