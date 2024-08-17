Farmax India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
Gross Sales
0.21
4.18
6.99
10.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.21
4.18
6.99
10.55
Other Operating Income
-0.04
0.04
0.05
0.14
Other Income
0.04
0
0.09
0
Total Income
0.21
4.22
7.13
10.69
Total Expenditure
0.62
5.25
11.97
14.02
PBIDT
-0.42
-1.03
-4.84
-3.32
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.42
-1.03
-4.84
-3.32
Depreciation
0.66
0.66
0.77
0.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.08
-1.68
-5.62
-4.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.08
-1.68
-5.62
-4.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.08
-1.68
-5.62
-4.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.42
53.41
53.42
53.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
33,17,90,000
33,17,90,000
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
62.11
62.11
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
20,23,78,000
20,23,78,000
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
37.89
37.89
0
PBIDTM(%)
-200
-24.64
-69.24
-31.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-514.28
-40.19
-80.4
-39.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.