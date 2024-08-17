iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Farmax India Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|01:44:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015

Gross Sales

0.21

4.18

6.99

10.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.21

4.18

6.99

10.55

Other Operating Income

-0.04

0.04

0.05

0.14

Other Income

0.04

0

0.09

0

Total Income

0.21

4.22

7.13

10.69

Total Expenditure

0.62

5.25

11.97

14.02

PBIDT

-0.42

-1.03

-4.84

-3.32

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.42

-1.03

-4.84

-3.32

Depreciation

0.66

0.66

0.77

0.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.08

-1.68

-5.62

-4.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.08

-1.68

-5.62

-4.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.08

-1.68

-5.62

-4.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.42

53.41

53.42

53.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

33,17,90,000

33,17,90,000

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

62.11

62.11

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

20,23,78,000

20,23,78,000

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

37.89

37.89

0

PBIDTM(%)

-200

-24.64

-69.24

-31.46

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-514.28

-40.19

-80.4

-39.24

Farmax India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.