Farmax India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-9.78
-2.1
-8.84
-23.99
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.22
-2.02
-2.53
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.72
Working capital
-8.07
15.96
-0.75
-31.72
Other operating items
Operating
-19.44
11.63
-11.61
-58.97
Capital expenditure
-0.9
0.18
0
0.14
Free cash flow
-20.35
11.82
-11.6
-58.83
Equity raised
-105.21
-92.44
-91.37
171.65
Investing
0
0
0
-0.34
Financing
-0.02
-0.46
17.53
5.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-125.59
-81.09
-85.45
117.78
