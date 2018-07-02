iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Farmax India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018|01:44:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Farmax India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-9.78

-2.1

-8.84

-23.99

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.22

-2.02

-2.53

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.72

Working capital

-8.07

15.96

-0.75

-31.72

Other operating items

Operating

-19.44

11.63

-11.61

-58.97

Capital expenditure

-0.9

0.18

0

0.14

Free cash flow

-20.35

11.82

-11.6

-58.83

Equity raised

-105.21

-92.44

-91.37

171.65

Investing

0

0

0

-0.34

Financing

-0.02

-0.46

17.53

5.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-125.59

-81.09

-85.45

117.78

Farmax India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Farmax India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.