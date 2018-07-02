Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
16.41
21.04
17.4
51.92
yoy growth (%)
-22.01
20.91
-66.47
-43.2
Raw materials
-21.9
-20.15
-15.99
-60.1
As % of sales
133.47
95.77
91.9
115.74
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.21
-1.03
-1.35
As % of sales
7.22
5.75
5.92
2.61
Other costs
-1.78
-1.28
-1.4
-7.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.88
6.09
8.05
14.58
Operating profit
-8.46
-1.6
-1.02
-17.1
OPM
-51.57
-7.62
-5.87
-32.94
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.22
-2.02
-2.53
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-6.17
-4.72
Other income
0.28
1.78
0.37
0.37
Profit before tax
-9.78
-2.1
-8.84
-23.99
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.72
Tax rate
0
0
0
3.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.78
-2.1
-8.84
-24.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-102.59
Net profit
-9.78
-2.1
-8.84
-127.31
yoy growth (%)
365.53
-76.23
-93.05
6,823.06
NPM
-59.59
-9.98
-50.8
-245.19
