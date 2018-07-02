iifl-logo-icon 1
Farmax India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Jul 2, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

16.41

21.04

17.4

51.92

yoy growth (%)

-22.01

20.91

-66.47

-43.2

Raw materials

-21.9

-20.15

-15.99

-60.1

As % of sales

133.47

95.77

91.9

115.74

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.21

-1.03

-1.35

As % of sales

7.22

5.75

5.92

2.61

Other costs

-1.78

-1.28

-1.4

-7.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.88

6.09

8.05

14.58

Operating profit

-8.46

-1.6

-1.02

-17.1

OPM

-51.57

-7.62

-5.87

-32.94

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.22

-2.02

-2.53

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-6.17

-4.72

Other income

0.28

1.78

0.37

0.37

Profit before tax

-9.78

-2.1

-8.84

-23.99

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.72

Tax rate

0

0

0

3.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.78

-2.1

-8.84

-24.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-102.59

Net profit

-9.78

-2.1

-8.84

-127.31

yoy growth (%)

365.53

-76.23

-93.05

6,823.06

NPM

-59.59

-9.98

-50.8

-245.19

