Farmax India Ltd Summary

Farmax India Ltd is a fast moving consumer goods company. The company manufactures and distributes high margin FMCG products like toothpaste, hair oil, soaps & detergents, pasta & vermicelli, atta etc at their GMP facilities located at Bowrampet, Hyderabad. The company has strong presence in the consumer goods sectors. They have their distribution network in nine states with more than 600 distributors and approximately 400,000 retail outlets situated in rural and semi urban areas. Farmax India Ltd was incorporated on November 8, 1995 with the name Bhagyanagar Castings Ltd. During the year 2007-08, Farmax Health & Food Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company and the company was renamed as Farmax Retail India Ltd. Also, they acquired business and assets of Obex Hygienic Products, a partnership firm engaged in manufacturing and marketing of toilet soaps and mosquito coils for a total consideration of Rs 3.50 crore.In March 1, 2007, the previous promoters of the company entered into a share purchase agreement with M Srinivasa Reddy for sale of their entire stake of 3,100,000 equity shares in the company and in July 16, 2007, the management of the company was changed to M Srinivasa Reddy. In October 2009, the company expanded their Vermicelli production capacity from 468 tones to 1188 tons per month by inaugurating a new fully automated Machine at their plant I at Bowrampet which was imported from Italy. With this capacity addition, the company became the second largest company in terms of installed capacity in India. In November 2009, the name of the company was changed from Farmax Retail (India) Ltd to Farmax India Ltd.In May 2010, the company launched whole wheat Atta with brand name of Deevena under Farmax mother brand in southern parts of India with 4 SKUs, Like 1 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg & 50 kg Bulk pack. The equity shares of the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange with effect from August 17, 2010. In September 4, 2010, the company inaugurated their new three production lines at new plants at their existing factory premises at Hyderabad. The new production lines were a new Atta plant with an annual production capacity of 12000 MT, Detergent Soap plant with an annual capacity of 18000 MT per annum, Detergent powder plant with an annual production capacity of 8,000 MT per annum and Toilet Soap plant with an annual production capacity of 2200 MT per annum.The company is in the process of launching the certain products, namely Tooth Paste Gel, Tooth Brushes, Shampoos, Detergent Soaps, Iodized Salt, Tooth Brushes, Shaving Cream and Note Books. On launching of these products, the company further broadens their portfolio of products catering to various needs of consumer.The company is having very strong dealer net-work all over Andhra Pradesh and is in the process of expanding and strengthening their net-work to other states as well as in the existing states. They are also planning to create one plat-form to maintain distribution chain with major dealers to spread the products of the company to other areas.The company is also planning to establish retail net-work in a big way by setting-up exclusive shops for the products of the company through the dealers mainly in semi-urban and rural areas aiming the lower middle class and low income groups who can not afford Multi-National Companies branded products.