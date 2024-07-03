Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹401.1
Prev. Close₹407.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹324.09
Day's High₹428
Day's Low₹400
52 Week's High₹484.4
52 Week's Low₹158.4
Book Value₹122.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)342.01
P/E18.21
EPS22.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.96
5.96
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.38
20.99
2.63
0.05
Net Worth
37.34
26.95
2.64
0.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Prakash Narayandas Sawana
Managing Director
Pranav Kailas Bagal
Non Executive Director
Avinash Bhimrao Bagal
Independent Director
Abhishek Shivnarayan Gupta
Independent Director
Riddhi Nitin Aher
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumitkumar Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd
Summary
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd was incorporated as Nirman Agri Genetics Private Limited on August 19, 2020 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to public limited with the name Nirman Agri Genetics Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 05, 2022 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Company was issued on January 03, 2023 by the RoC, Mumbai . Led by the Promoter, Pranav Kailas Baga, the Company is one of the organized Agri-Input Company in India engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds, Pesticides, Bio-organic for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc. and have recently forayed into micronutrients and bioproducts. It also produce non-hybrid seeds, primarily for paddy.The Company currently has production, outsourced processing and R&D facilities in Maharashtra at Nashik and Nimgul and in Gujarat as well as Madhya Pradesh. Their research mainly focused on developing superior hybrids in different crops like corn, cotton, sunflower, paddy, bajra, etc. It has hybrid seeds for corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy etc. These varieties give them an edge in the market and the ability and infrastructure to further develop different hybrids in these crops. Besides this, their product portfolio gives a natural hedge against dependence on any particular crop, and has an advantage to meet changing farmer needs evenin the event of crop-shifting by farme
Read More
The Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹427 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹342.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is 18.21 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹158.4 and ₹484.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.78%, 6 Month at 37.38%, 3 Month at 20.55% and 1 Month at 5.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.