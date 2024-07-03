iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Share Price

427
(4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:23:04 PM

  • Open401.1
  • Day's High428
  • 52 Wk High484.4
  • Prev. Close407.65
  • Day's Low400
  • 52 Wk Low 158.4
  • Turnover (lac)324.09
  • P/E18.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value122.05
  • EPS22.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)342.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

401.1

Prev. Close

407.65

Turnover(Lac.)

324.09

Day's High

428

Day's Low

400

52 Week's High

484.4

52 Week's Low

158.4

Book Value

122.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

342.01

P/E

18.21

EPS

22.39

Divi. Yield

0

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 25 Sep, 2024

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 42.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.96

5.96

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.38

20.99

2.63

0.05

Net Worth

37.34

26.95

2.64

0.06

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prakash Narayandas Sawana

Managing Director

Pranav Kailas Bagal

Non Executive Director

Avinash Bhimrao Bagal

Independent Director

Abhishek Shivnarayan Gupta

Independent Director

Riddhi Nitin Aher

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumitkumar Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd

Summary

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd was incorporated as Nirman Agri Genetics Private Limited on August 19, 2020 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to public limited with the name Nirman Agri Genetics Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 05, 2022 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Company was issued on January 03, 2023 by the RoC, Mumbai . Led by the Promoter, Pranav Kailas Baga, the Company is one of the organized Agri-Input Company in India engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds, Pesticides, Bio-organic for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc. and have recently forayed into micronutrients and bioproducts. It also produce non-hybrid seeds, primarily for paddy.The Company currently has production, outsourced processing and R&D facilities in Maharashtra at Nashik and Nimgul and in Gujarat as well as Madhya Pradesh. Their research mainly focused on developing superior hybrids in different crops like corn, cotton, sunflower, paddy, bajra, etc. It has hybrid seeds for corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy etc. These varieties give them an edge in the market and the ability and infrastructure to further develop different hybrids in these crops. Besides this, their product portfolio gives a natural hedge against dependence on any particular crop, and has an advantage to meet changing farmer needs evenin the event of crop-shifting by farme
Company FAQs

What is the Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd share price today?

The Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹427 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹342.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is 18.21 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹158.4 and ₹484.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd?

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.78%, 6 Month at 37.38%, 3 Month at 20.55% and 1 Month at 5.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.81 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 42.16 %

