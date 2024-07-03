Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Summary

Nirman Agri Genetics Limited was incorporated as Nirman Agri Genetics Private Limited on August 19, 2020 with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited with the name Nirman Agri Genetics Limited dated December 05, 2022 and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Company was issued on January 03, 2023 by the RoC, Mumbai . Led by the Promoter, Pranav Kailas Baga, the Company is one of the organized Agri-Input Company in India engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds, Pesticides, Bio-organic for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc. and have recently forayed into micronutrients and bioproducts. It also produce non-hybrid seeds, primarily for paddy.The Company currently has production, outsourced processing and R&D facilities in Maharashtra at Nashik and Nimgul and in Gujarat as well as Madhya Pradesh. Their research mainly focused on developing superior hybrids in different crops like corn, cotton, sunflower, paddy, bajra, etc. It has hybrid seeds for corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy etc. These varieties give them an edge in the market and the ability and infrastructure to further develop different hybrids in these crops. Besides this, their product portfolio gives a natural hedge against dependence on any particular crop, and has an advantage to meet changing farmer needs evenin the event of crop-shifting by farmers.The Company commenced Seeds business in Proprietary Concern, M/s. Nirman Agri Genetics from 2018 till the time same was taken over by Company. In the Rabi season of 2018, the Company had launched a hybrid under the name Fortuner in the market. It signed an agreement with New Renuka Hybrid Seeds, Buldhana, for outsourcing in processing of field crop and vegetable crop in year, 2019. It set up R & D facility at Nimgul, Maharashtra. In 2021, it started selling seeds. It launched Bt. cotton hybrids.In 2022, the Company began to market bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers, micronutrient, fertilizer mixtures & plant growth regulators under the name Nirman Agri Genetics. With a view of achieving the benefit in marketing the products, it added them to product portfolio, which enabled to address the needs of farmers like plant protection and nourishment. It had a marketing network with loyal and committed distributors / dealers in Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat.The Company made an Initial Public Offer by issuing 20,50,800 Equity Shares and by raising funds aggregating to Rs 20.30 Cr in March, 2023.