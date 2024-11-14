Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Dividend/Bonus/Other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share Bonus Shares: While a bonus issue has not been declared at this time, the company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and is actively considering a bonus declaration in the near future as part of our strategic capital allocation plan (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 11 : 32, i.e 11 Equity Shares for every 32 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 239 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024