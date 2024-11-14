|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Dividend/Bonus/Other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share Bonus Shares: While a bonus issue has not been declared at this time, the company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and is actively considering a bonus declaration in the near future as part of our strategic capital allocation plan (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 11 : 32, i.e 11 Equity Shares for every 32 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 239 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on January 27, 2024 To consider Fund Raising has been postponed to sine die. As Per Board Meting Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.