Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Board Meeting

Nirman Agri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company. Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Dividend/Bonus/Other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share Bonus Shares: While a bonus issue has not been declared at this time, the company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and is actively considering a bonus declaration in the near future as part of our strategic capital allocation plan (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 22, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 11 : 32, i.e 11 Equity Shares for every 32 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 239 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/03/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider Fund Raising Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on January 27, 2024 To consider Fund Raising has been postponed to sine die. As Per Board Meting Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)

Nirman Agri: Related News

No Record Found

