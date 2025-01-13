iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Balance Sheet

398
(-0.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.96

5.96

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.38

20.99

2.63

0.05

Net Worth

37.34

26.95

2.64

0.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0.63

1.09

1.44

0.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38

28.04

4.08

1.05

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.66

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.03

27.26

3.14

0.32

Inventories

8.28

4.69

0.64

0.2

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.59

4.06

4.23

0.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.42

20.31

0.15

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-5.33

-0.39

-0.98

-0.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-1.41

-0.9

-0.2

Cash

1.56

0.11

0.93

0.73

Total Assets

38

28.05

4.08

1.05

Nirman Agri : related Articles

No Record Found

