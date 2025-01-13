Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.96
5.96
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.38
20.99
2.63
0.05
Net Worth
37.34
26.95
2.64
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
1.09
1.44
0.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38
28.04
4.08
1.05
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.66
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.03
27.26
3.14
0.32
Inventories
8.28
4.69
0.64
0.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.59
4.06
4.23
0.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.42
20.31
0.15
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-5.33
-0.39
-0.98
-0.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-1.41
-0.9
-0.2
Cash
1.56
0.11
0.93
0.73
Total Assets
38
28.05
4.08
1.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.