Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd Dividend

385
(-1.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Nirman Agri CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Sep 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 2024220Interim
Nirman Agri Genetics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2 per equity share Declaration of Dividend: The Board has considered and approved the Interim Dividend of 20% of Face Value of equity share. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

