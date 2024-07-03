SectorFMCG
Open₹7.28
Prev. Close₹7.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹7.28
Day's Low₹7.28
52 Week's High₹13.45
52 Week's Low₹6.35
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.4
15.4
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.9
1.75
7.47
8.67
Net Worth
16.3
17.15
17.74
18.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
13.43
35.34
38.31
11.44
yoy growth (%)
-61.98
-7.75
234.71
Raw materials
-7.18
-11.31
-11.7
-4.87
As % of sales
53.48
32
30.54
42.53
Employee costs
-3.61
-7.48
-6.71
-2.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.94
-1.75
1.49
-3.45
Depreciation
-7.54
-4.64
-5.24
-2.02
Tax paid
1.9
0.48
0.64
0.2
Working capital
1.59
-4.18
4.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.98
-7.75
234.71
Op profit growth
-202.8
-58.61
-1,724.42
EBIT growth
10,355
-102.02
-260.39
Net profit growth
691.28
-159.08
-166.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel
Non Executive Director
Foram Nikul Patel
Additional Director
Pratik Ashvinbhai Shah
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Dhruv Ashokbhai Patel
Independent Director
Umang B saraf
Addtnl Independent Director
Suchit Amin
Company Secretary
Nilam Viren Makwana
Reports by Dangee Dums Ltd
Summary
Dangee Dums Limited was originally incorporated on August 13, 2010 as Aromen Hospitality Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Private Limited on 30th June,2017. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Limited on August 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Bakery & Confectionery Products. The Company has manufacturing plant located in Gujarat. The initial Promoters of the company were Mr. Mrudang Drashan Jambusaria and Nirman Infracon Pvt. Ltd. with an aim of running a business of cakes, chocolates and desserts. The Company indulged into a venture of chocolate business, bringing forward one of the finest couvertures chocolates sourced from Belgium. It then introduced cakes and pastry with the concept of creating an exquisite lounge for desserts.The Company started its commercial activities under the brand Dangee Dums in year, 2011 and thereafter, opened the first retail outlet at Panjarapole, Ahmedabad. In 2012, it opened another retail outlet at Infocity in Gandhinagar. In 2015, the Company expanded the business by opening the store in Vadodara & Anand. In 2016, it started Foodista Multi-Cuisine Restaurant at Panjrapole, Ahmedabad.In 2017, the Company entered a new category with the launch of ice cream product.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 27,12,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund from public
The Dangee Dums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dangee Dums Ltd is ₹112.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dangee Dums Ltd is 0 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dangee Dums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dangee Dums Ltd is ₹6.35 and ₹13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dangee Dums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.23%, 3 Years at -19.50%, 1 Year at -35.56%, 6 Month at -5.35%, 3 Month at -9.71% and 1 Month at -1.09%.
