Dangee Dums Ltd Share Price

7.28
(0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.28
  • Day's High7.28
  • 52 Wk High13.45
  • Prev. Close7.25
  • Day's Low7.28
  • 52 Wk Low 6.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dangee Dums Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

7.28

Prev. Close

7.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

7.28

Day's Low

7.28

52 Week's High

13.45

52 Week's Low

6.35

Book Value

1.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dangee Dums Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Dangee Dums Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dangee Dums Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.44%

Non-Promoter- 35.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dangee Dums Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.4

15.4

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.9

1.75

7.47

8.67

Net Worth

16.3

17.15

17.74

18.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

13.43

35.34

38.31

11.44

yoy growth (%)

-61.98

-7.75

234.71

Raw materials

-7.18

-11.31

-11.7

-4.87

As % of sales

53.48

32

30.54

42.53

Employee costs

-3.61

-7.48

-6.71

-2.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.94

-1.75

1.49

-3.45

Depreciation

-7.54

-4.64

-5.24

-2.02

Tax paid

1.9

0.48

0.64

0.2

Working capital

1.59

-4.18

4.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.98

-7.75

234.71

Op profit growth

-202.8

-58.61

-1,724.42

EBIT growth

10,355

-102.02

-260.39

Net profit growth

691.28

-159.08

-166.12

No Record Found

Dangee Dums Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dangee Dums Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel

Non Executive Director

Foram Nikul Patel

Additional Director

Pratik Ashvinbhai Shah

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Dhruv Ashokbhai Patel

Independent Director

Umang B saraf

Addtnl Independent Director

Suchit Amin

Company Secretary

Nilam Viren Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dangee Dums Ltd

Summary

Dangee Dums Limited was originally incorporated on August 13, 2010 as Aromen Hospitality Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Private Limited on 30th June,2017. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Limited on August 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Bakery & Confectionery Products. The Company has manufacturing plant located in Gujarat. The initial Promoters of the company were Mr. Mrudang Drashan Jambusaria and Nirman Infracon Pvt. Ltd. with an aim of running a business of cakes, chocolates and desserts. The Company indulged into a venture of chocolate business, bringing forward one of the finest couvertures chocolates sourced from Belgium. It then introduced cakes and pastry with the concept of creating an exquisite lounge for desserts.The Company started its commercial activities under the brand Dangee Dums in year, 2011 and thereafter, opened the first retail outlet at Panjarapole, Ahmedabad. In 2012, it opened another retail outlet at Infocity in Gandhinagar. In 2015, the Company expanded the business by opening the store in Vadodara & Anand. In 2016, it started Foodista Multi-Cuisine Restaurant at Panjrapole, Ahmedabad.In 2017, the Company entered a new category with the launch of ice cream product.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 27,12,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund from public
Company FAQs

What is the Dangee Dums Ltd share price today?

The Dangee Dums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dangee Dums Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dangee Dums Ltd is ₹112.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dangee Dums Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dangee Dums Ltd is 0 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dangee Dums Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dangee Dums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dangee Dums Ltd is ₹6.35 and ₹13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dangee Dums Ltd?

Dangee Dums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.23%, 3 Years at -19.50%, 1 Year at -35.56%, 6 Month at -5.35%, 3 Month at -9.71% and 1 Month at -1.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dangee Dums Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dangee Dums Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.55 %

