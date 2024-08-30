Decided to convene the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing or other Audio- Visual Means ((VC/OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Dangee Dums Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024) Dangee Dums Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Dangee Dums Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)