Dangee Dums Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.07
(0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:36 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dangee Dums Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

13.43

35.34

38.31

11.44

yoy growth (%)

-61.98

-7.75

234.71

Raw materials

-7.18

-11.31

-11.7

-4.87

As % of sales

53.48

32

30.54

42.53

Employee costs

-3.61

-7.48

-6.71

-2.9

As % of sales

26.89

21.17

17.52

25.37

Other costs

-6.11

-13.16

-11.72

-4.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.52

37.24

30.58

36.48

Operating profit

-3.47

3.38

8.17

-0.5

OPM

-25.89

9.57

21.34

-4.39

Depreciation

-7.54

-4.64

-5.24

-2.02

Interest expense

-3.66

-1.67

-2.41

-1.01

Other income

2.73

1.18

0.98

0.08

Profit before tax

-11.94

-1.75

1.49

-3.45

Taxes

1.9

0.48

0.64

0.2

Tax rate

-15.94

-27.55

43.32

-6.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.04

-1.26

2.14

-3.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.04

-1.26

2.14

-3.24

yoy growth (%)

691.28

-159.08

-166.12

NPM

-74.75

-3.59

5.6

-28.37

QUICKLINKS FOR Dangee Dums Ltd

