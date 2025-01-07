Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
13.43
35.34
38.31
11.44
yoy growth (%)
-61.98
-7.75
234.71
Raw materials
-7.18
-11.31
-11.7
-4.87
As % of sales
53.48
32
30.54
42.53
Employee costs
-3.61
-7.48
-6.71
-2.9
As % of sales
26.89
21.17
17.52
25.37
Other costs
-6.11
-13.16
-11.72
-4.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.52
37.24
30.58
36.48
Operating profit
-3.47
3.38
8.17
-0.5
OPM
-25.89
9.57
21.34
-4.39
Depreciation
-7.54
-4.64
-5.24
-2.02
Interest expense
-3.66
-1.67
-2.41
-1.01
Other income
2.73
1.18
0.98
0.08
Profit before tax
-11.94
-1.75
1.49
-3.45
Taxes
1.9
0.48
0.64
0.2
Tax rate
-15.94
-27.55
43.32
-6.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.04
-1.26
2.14
-3.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.04
-1.26
2.14
-3.24
yoy growth (%)
691.28
-159.08
-166.12
NPM
-74.75
-3.59
5.6
-28.37
