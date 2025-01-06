iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dangee Dums Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.02
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Dangee Dums Ltd

Dangee Dums FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-11.94

-1.75

1.49

-3.45

Depreciation

-7.54

-4.64

-5.24

-2.02

Tax paid

1.9

0.48

0.64

0.2

Working capital

1.59

-4.18

4.92

Other operating items

Operating

-15.99

-10.09

1.82

Capital expenditure

-16.36

15.49

29.91

Free cash flow

-32.35

5.39

31.73

Equity raised

37.31

44.12

23.49

Investing

-1.84

-3.19

5.36

Financing

19.95

-1.36

3.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.07

44.97

63.74

