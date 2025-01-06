Dangee Dums Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-11.94
-1.75
1.49
-3.45
Depreciation
-7.54
-4.64
-5.24
-2.02
Tax paid
1.9
0.48
0.64
0.2
Working capital
1.59
-4.18
4.92
Other operating items
Operating
-15.99
-10.09
1.82
Capital expenditure
-16.36
15.49
29.91
Free cash flow
-32.35
5.39
31.73
Equity raised
37.31
44.12
23.49
Investing
-1.84
-3.19
5.36
Financing
19.95
-1.36
3.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.07
44.97
63.74
