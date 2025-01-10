Dangee Dums Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.4
15.4
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.9
1.75
7.47
8.67
Net Worth
16.3
17.15
17.74
18.94
Minority Interest
Debt
20.65
25.94
28.02
35.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.95
43.09
45.76
54.03
Fixed Assets
19
21.6
24.51
31.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.14
0.24
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.17
4.83
4.85
3.92
Networking Capital
12.37
16.16
15.73
17.49
Inventories
1.79
1.85
1.13
1.62
Inventory Days
44
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.16
0.21
1.66
Debtor Days
45.09
Other Current Assets
13.16
16.51
16.53
16.1
Sundry Creditors
-1.04
-0.81
-0.59
-0.97
Creditor Days
26.35
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-1.55
-1.55
-0.92
Cash
0.38
0.37
0.42
1.07
Total Assets
36.94
43.1
45.75
54.04
