Dangee Dums Ltd Summary

Dangee Dums Limited was originally incorporated on August 13, 2010 as Aromen Hospitality Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Private Limited on 30th June,2017. Later, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Dangee Dums Limited on August 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Bakery & Confectionery Products. The Company has manufacturing plant located in Gujarat. The initial Promoters of the company were Mr. Mrudang Drashan Jambusaria and Nirman Infracon Pvt. Ltd. with an aim of running a business of cakes, chocolates and desserts. The Company indulged into a venture of chocolate business, bringing forward one of the finest couvertures chocolates sourced from Belgium. It then introduced cakes and pastry with the concept of creating an exquisite lounge for desserts.The Company started its commercial activities under the brand Dangee Dums in year, 2011 and thereafter, opened the first retail outlet at Panjarapole, Ahmedabad. In 2012, it opened another retail outlet at Infocity in Gandhinagar. In 2015, the Company expanded the business by opening the store in Vadodara & Anand. In 2016, it started Foodista Multi-Cuisine Restaurant at Panjrapole, Ahmedabad.In 2017, the Company entered a new category with the launch of ice cream product.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 27,12,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund from public aggregating Rs 20.06 Crores.In 2018, the Company ventured into packaged products category with the launch of Panning Chocolate product. The second store was opened in Shyamal in 2019. The Company expanded its product line in CPG domain by introducing cream rolls in 2020. In the year 2020-21, the Company introduced a new category of product in its bucket i.e., bread which includes all types of breads. It started franchising its brand under FOFO model (Franchisee Owned Franchisee Operated) and FOCO (Franchisee Owned Company Operated) model. It launched products in chocolate, cookies and khari through Consumer Products Group (CPG) vertical.The Company introduced a new category of product in its bucket i.e. Jain Puff in 2023. The Company renovated more than 18 stores into bigger size and increase its trading items sale.