Dangee Dums Ltd Management Discussions

[Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Part B Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015] ECONOMIC OVERVIEW :

A) Global Economy Overview :

In 2023, the global economy experienced a modest growth rate of 2.5%, reflecting a slight alteration compared to the previous year. This slowdown was primarily driven by a combination of persistent inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing impact of supply chain disruptions. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), advanced economies grew at a rate of 1.5%, while emerging markets and developing economies expanded by 4.1% .

The IMF expects the United Stateswhich remains the largest economy globally economy to grow 2.7% this year, an upgrade from the 2.1% it had predicted in January and faster than a solid 2.5% expansion in 2023. Though sharp price increases remain an obstacle across the world, the IMF foresees global inflation tumbling from 6.8% last year to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% next year. In the worlds advanced economies alone, the organization envisions inflation falling from 4.6% in 2023 to 2.6% this year and 2% in 2025, brought down by the effects of higher interest rates. China, the worlds No. 2 economy, has been struggling with the collapse of its real estate market, depressed consumer and business confidence and rising trade tensions with other major nations. The IMF expects the Chinese economy, which once regularly generated double-digit annual growth, to slow from 5.2% in 2023 to 4.6% in 2024 to 4.1% next year. In the developing world, India is expected to continue outgrowing China, though the expansion in the worlds fifth-largest economy will slow, from 7.8% last year to 6.8% this year and 6.5% in 2025.

In response to these challenges, central banks across major economies have adopted more stringent monetary policies, with the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates to 5.25% by the end of 2023 . Similarly, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its key interest rates to 3.75% in efforts to stabilize inflation and support economic recovery.

B) Indian Economy Overview :

India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers over the next decade, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships. As India races to clinch the third spot in terms of GDP, the consumer market is also set to become the worlds third-largest by 2027. According to a survey by the Reserve Bank of India, consumer confidence has barely reached pre-pandemic levels and the improvement over the past few months has been gradual, despite a strong pickup in economic activity. However, the rapid growth of the middle-income class has led to rising purchasing power and even created demand for premium luxury products and services.

Indias current account recorded a surplus of US$5.7 bn or 0.6% of GDP in Q4FY24 after 10 consecutive quarters of deficit. This was primarily due to a sharp fall in merchandise trade deficit to a 10-quarter low, partly offset by a sequential decline in net services receipts. Capital account surplus widened sequentially to US$24.5 bn in Q4FY24 (vs. US$15 bn in Q3FY24) on the back of higher loans and external commercial borrowings, partly offset by tepid net foreign investments during the quarter. For the full-year FY24, Indias current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to a three year low of US$23.3 bn or 0.7% of GDP, almost one-third of the deficit in FY23 (US$67.1 bn or 2% of GDP), aided by lower merchandise trade deficit and higher services exports. Record-high net foreign portfolio investment and banking capital inflows more than made up for a sharp drop in foreign direct investment, resulting in capital account surplus expanding to a six-year high of US$86.3 bn in FY24, thereby adding meaningfully to Indias foreign exchange reserves (+US$63.7 bn in FY24).

Indias external sector has displayed strong momentum and resilience in FY24 amidst a challenging global environment. Going forward, an expected improvement in the global landscape and consequently global trade, is likely to bolster Indias exports. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals, coupled with the inclusion of Indian debt in global bond indices, should continue to support foreign portfolio inflows, while policy stability and an expected revival in consumption and private investments should provide a fillip to FDI inflows. Notwithstanding the risks from lingering geopolitical concerns, global monetary policy divergence and rising commodity prices, Indias external situation is expected to remain comfortable in FY25. This, along with adequate foreign exchange reserves (US$652.9 bn as of June 14th , 2024), is expected to continue to impart stability to the INR.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS :

The cake manufacturing industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. As lifestyles become busier, the demand for convenient and high-quality bakery products has surged. The industry is characterized by a mix of large multinational corporations and smaller, artisan bakeries, creating a diverse and competitive market landscape. Innovations in product offerings, such as healthier alternatives and exotic flavors, are fueling further growth. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies and distribution networks are enhancing operational efficiencies and market reach. The trend towards online sales and home delivery services has also gained momentum, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated digital adoption across sectors. Regulatory frameworks focusing on food safety and quality standards are becoming more stringent, ensuring that companies maintain high production standards. Overall, the cake manufacturing industry is poised for continued expansion, with opportunities for growth driven by product innovation, technological advancements, and evolving consumer trends.

In the past fiscal year, our company has navigated the competitive landscape with a strategic focus on innovation, quality and customer engagement. We have invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to enhance production capabilities and maintain the highest standards of hygiene and safety. Our product portfolio has expanded with the introduction of new and excitingflavors, catering to the diverse preferences of our customers.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the growth prospects of the cake manufacturing industry. Our strategic priorities include further expanding our product range, enhancing our digital capabilitiesand exploring new market opportunities. Sustainability remains a core focusand we are committed to implementing eco-friendly practices across our operations. We believe that our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation will continue to drive our success and deliver value to our stakeholders

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS :

The bakery, confectionery and ice cream products industry is a vibrant and dynamic sector characterized by continuous innovation and a wide range of products. This industry encompasses a variety of goods, including cakes, pastries, chocolates and other sweet treats. The sector plays a significant role in the global economy, driven by changing consumer preferences, advancements in technology, and evolving market dynamics. As the market evolves, businesses in this sector must navigate various opportunities and threats to remain competitive and profitable. This analysis aims to highlight the key opportunities and threats faced by companies such as :

A) Opportunities :

Brand Name and Image

• Growing Consumer Demand

• Innovation and Product Development

• E- commerce Expansion

• Emerging Markets

• Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles

B) Threats :

• Health Concerns

• Emergence of substitute products.

• Unforeseen Government Regulatory Challenges

• Supply Chain Disruptions

• Intense Competition

• Economic Fluctuations

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE :

Our Company has become a household name in Gujarat when it comes to Cakes and other Bakery products. The brand has found its niche in democratizing consumption of high quality cakes and pastries. We have a single segment i.e. Manufacturing and Trading of Bakery & Confectionery Products. The Comparative performance of the Company has been detailed in the financial Statements for Financial Year 2023-24.

OUTLOOK :

Global and Domestic Outlook :

The global market for Bakery Products estimated at US$536.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. The bakery products industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by a surge in demand as consumers increasingly embrace western cuisines, including baking. This expansion is fueled by the evolving needs of consumers who seek health, indulgence, and convenience in their food choices. Recent market snapshots and activities underscore key trends and drivers shaping the industry. The growing preference for baked goods is revitalizing market growth, highlighting the dynamic and expanding nature of the bakery products market.

In 2024, global key competitors market shares will reflect the competitive landscape, with established players and emerging brands vying for a larger share of the market. The combination of health trends, consumer preferences, and market opportunities suggests a robust outlook for the bakery products industry.The Bakery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the worlds second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

The growing population in India is contributing significantly to the rising demand for bakery food products, thereby positively impacting the market. Additionally, the increasing influence of western food trends is further bolstering this demand. The consumption of bakery products, especially cakes for celebrations like birthdays, is also a key driver of market growth. The Indian bakery market size reached US$ 12.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2024-2032. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, increased consumption of cakes and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, and the expansion of retail and e-commerce sectors are fueling this growth. Manufacturers are responding to these trends by introducing healthier options and investing in research and development to meet evolving consumer demands.

The number of risks that our sector is dealing with is on the rise. Our sector faces a variety of potential risks that companies need to contend with, particularly as they deal with an influx of both retail and wholesale customers. Rapidly changing consumer preferences and a boom in production and supply chain technologies are among the factors changing the risk landscape for our Company. The following are some identified risks and concerns for our Company:

• Supply Chain Disruptions

• Food Safety and Quality Control

• Market Volatility

• Technological Advancements

• Regulatory Compliance

• Business slowdown and Inadequate growth

• Cyber Security - Data Privacy

• Staff Management and Retention

Effectively managing these risks is essential to achieving our strategic objectives. By embedding a culture of proactive risk management and supporting acceptable and monitored risk-taking, we can balance managing potential risks with seizing emerging opportunities.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY :

Your Company, places a high priority on maintaining robust internal control systems to ensure the effectiveness and reliability of our operations. These systems are essential for ensuring operational efficiency, safeguarding assets, maintaining proper accounting records and achieving compliance with statutory regulations.

The Board of Directors has established a comprehensive set of internal financial controls to be adhered to by the Company. In addition, the Company has implemented procedures to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of its business operations. The Board of Directors, supported by the Audit Committee, oversees our internal controls, regularly reviewing systems and processes. The Company uses ERP system to record data for accounting, consolidation and management information purposes and connects to different locations for efficient exchange of information.We have a comprehensive risk management framework that identifies and mitigates potential risks, and we conduct regular risk assessments to address any threats. Our stringent financial controls ensure accurate and timely reporting, verified through periodic internal and external audits. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place for critical operations, and regular training ensures compliance. Advanced IT systems protect data integrity, with regular audits to maintain security. Dedicated compliance teams monitor adherence to local and international regulations, providing continuous updates and training on regulatory changes.Management reviews ensure alignment with strategic objectives and continuous monitoring detects deviations in real-time.Feedback mechanisms, including a whistle-blower policy,allow employees to report concerns anonymously. This comprehensive approach ensures we deliver high-quality bakery and confectionery products while safeguarding stakeholder interests, supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE :

• The Companys Total Revenue was Rs. 2630.38 Lakhs in 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 2665.10 Lakhs in th previous year.

• The Companys Total Expenditure was Rs. 2755.56 Lakhs in 2023-24 as compared to Rs.2727.29 Lakhs in th previous year.

• Profit/(Loss) before Tax was Rs. (125.18) Lakhs as compared to Rs. (62.19) Lakhs in the previous year.

• The Net Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year was Rs. (88.04) Lakhs as compared to Rs. (62.91) Lakhs in th previous year.

• Total comprehensive income was Rs. 3.00 Lakhs as against Rs. 4.46 Lakhs in the previous year.

• The Cash and cash equivalent as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 37.54 Lakhs as against Rs. 29.52 Lakhs in th previous year.

• The detailed Financial and Operational Performance present in notes to accounts for the financial year 2023 24 which forms a part of this Annual Report.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS :

The Company believes that its intrinsic strength is its people and human capital is the greatest asset. The Company has always paid special attention to recruitment and development of all categories of staff. The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operation. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent.Our business model includes senior executives, professionals, and both experienced and semi-qualified staff. We also have skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers. Combined with our strong management team, this has allowed us to successfully implement our growth plans.

In the past year, our Human Resources and Industrial Relations departments have made significant progress. We have successfully implemented new policies that improve employee engagement, such as offering more flexible working hours. Our training programs have been expanded to cover emerging skills, ensuring our workforce remains competitive and future-ready. We have also strengthened our diversity and inclusion initiatives, resulting in a more inclusive workplace environment.

On the industrial relations front, we have fostered stronger relationships with our labor unions through regular communication and collaboration. This has led to a smoother negotiation process and more mutually beneficial agreements. The total number of people employed by the Company was 176.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND RETURN ON NET WORTH :

The key financial ratios of the Company where there has been significant change (25% or more) and change in Return on Net Worth are summarized below along with detailed explanation:

Particulars Unit F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 % of Change Detailed Explanation, if there is any significant change i.e. 25% or more. Debtor Turnover Ratio Times 2.66 2.75 (3.34%) - Inventory Turnover Ratio Times 13.68 17.16 (20.25%) - Interest Coverage Ratio Times 0.51 0.77 (33.76) - Current Ratio Times 0.26 0.26 0 - Debt Equity Ratio Times 0.51 0.75 (31.38%) The ratio has improved due to repayment of debts. Operating Profit Margin % 5.27 8.30 (36.51) Net Profit Margin % (3.53) (2.46) 43.35% The ratio has decreased due to reduction in profitability. Return on Networth % (0.05) (0.04) 45.94% The ratio has increased due to decrease in profitability.