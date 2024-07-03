iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Share Price

86.15
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open87.5
  • Day's High88
  • 52 Wk High121.85
  • Prev. Close88.35
  • Day's Low86
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)16.54
  • P/E24.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)213.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

87.5

Prev. Close

88.35

Turnover(Lac.)

16.54

Day's High

88

Day's Low

86

52 Week's High

121.85

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

213.36

P/E

24.27

EPS

3.64

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.63%

Non-Promoter- 2.68%

Institutions: 2.68%

Non-Institutions: 25.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.63

19.04

11.04

4.26

Net Worth

29.83

19.05

11.05

4.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yash Optics & Lens Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tarun Manharlal Doshi

Whole Time Director

Chirag Manharlal Doshi

Whole Time Director

Dharmendra M Doshi

Independent Director

KALPESH NARENDRA VORA

Independent Director

Mr. Ardip Valjibhai Rathod

Independent Director

Darshini Nimish Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Adrata Anil Srivastav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Optics & Lens Ltd

Summary

Yash Optics & Lens Limited was originally incorporated on July, 2010 as Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited to Yash Optics & Lens Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Established in 2010, Yash Optics provides wide array of vision correction solutions. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and supplying of comprehensive range of spectacle/optical lenses along with wide range of coatings. It manufacture lenses based on order and prescription received from the customers. Under the trading space, the Company sources the spectacle/optical lenses and market the same under its own brands for further sale through distributors and own retail channels.The Company started journey in 2002 with trading and supplying spectacle / optical lenses under the name of M/s. Yash Optics, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Chirag Manharlal Doshi. In 2007, it started importing the lenses under M/s Yash Enterprises, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Dharmendra M Doshi. In 2012, it again started manufacturing of prescription lenses under M/s Yash Lenses, a proprietary firm of one of Promoter, Mr. Tarun Manharlal Doshi. In 2020-21, Company acquired M/s Yash Lenses, thr
Company FAQs

What is the Yash Optics & Lens Ltd share price today?

The Yash Optics & Lens Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is ₹213.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is 24.27 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Optics & Lens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is ₹80 and ₹121.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd?

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -4.69%, 6 Month at -22.19%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at -2.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.63 %
Institutions - 2.68 %
Public - 25.69 %

