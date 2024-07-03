Summary

Yash Optics & Lens Limited was originally incorporated on July, 2010 as Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited to Yash Optics & Lens Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Established in 2010, Yash Optics provides wide array of vision correction solutions. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and supplying of comprehensive range of spectacle/optical lenses along with wide range of coatings. It manufacture lenses based on order and prescription received from the customers. Under the trading space, the Company sources the spectacle/optical lenses and market the same under its own brands for further sale through distributors and own retail channels.The Company started journey in 2002 with trading and supplying spectacle / optical lenses under the name of M/s. Yash Optics, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Chirag Manharlal Doshi. In 2007, it started importing the lenses under M/s Yash Enterprises, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Dharmendra M Doshi. In 2012, it again started manufacturing of prescription lenses under M/s Yash Lenses, a proprietary firm of one of Promoter, Mr. Tarun Manharlal Doshi. In 2020-21, Company acquired M/s Yash Lenses, thr

