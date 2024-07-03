Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹87.5
Prev. Close₹88.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.54
Day's High₹88
Day's Low₹86
52 Week's High₹121.85
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)213.36
P/E24.27
EPS3.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.63
19.04
11.04
4.26
Net Worth
29.83
19.05
11.05
4.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tarun Manharlal Doshi
Whole Time Director
Chirag Manharlal Doshi
Whole Time Director
Dharmendra M Doshi
Independent Director
KALPESH NARENDRA VORA
Independent Director
Mr. Ardip Valjibhai Rathod
Independent Director
Darshini Nimish Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Adrata Anil Srivastav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yash Optics & Lens Ltd
Summary
Yash Optics & Lens Limited was originally incorporated on July, 2010 as Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from Yash Optics & Lens Private Limited to Yash Optics & Lens Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.Established in 2010, Yash Optics provides wide array of vision correction solutions. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and supplying of comprehensive range of spectacle/optical lenses along with wide range of coatings. It manufacture lenses based on order and prescription received from the customers. Under the trading space, the Company sources the spectacle/optical lenses and market the same under its own brands for further sale through distributors and own retail channels.The Company started journey in 2002 with trading and supplying spectacle / optical lenses under the name of M/s. Yash Optics, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Chirag Manharlal Doshi. In 2007, it started importing the lenses under M/s Yash Enterprises, a proprietary firm of one of the Promoter, Mr. Dharmendra M Doshi. In 2012, it again started manufacturing of prescription lenses under M/s Yash Lenses, a proprietary firm of one of Promoter, Mr. Tarun Manharlal Doshi. In 2020-21, Company acquired M/s Yash Lenses, thr
Read More
The Yash Optics & Lens Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is ₹213.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is 24.27 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Optics & Lens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd is ₹80 and ₹121.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -4.69%, 6 Month at -22.19%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at -2.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.