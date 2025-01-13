Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.63
19.04
11.04
4.26
Net Worth
29.83
19.05
11.05
4.27
Minority Interest
Debt
25.26
10.85
4.02
5.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.1
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
55.36
30
15.09
10.12
Fixed Assets
25.51
7.65
4.36
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
28.99
21.82
9.46
9.1
Inventories
20.11
15.57
10.51
6.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.79
9.11
7.75
4.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.3
1.19
0.59
0.82
Sundry Creditors
-4.03
-2.99
-8.02
-1.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.18
-1.06
-1.36
-0.43
Cash
0.85
0.52
1.23
0.89
Total Assets
55.35
29.99
15.09
10.12
