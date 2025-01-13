iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Balance Sheet

83.65
(-3.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:37:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.63

19.04

11.04

4.26

Net Worth

29.83

19.05

11.05

4.27

Minority Interest

Debt

25.26

10.85

4.02

5.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0.1

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

55.36

30

15.09

10.12

Fixed Assets

25.51

7.65

4.36

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0.04

Networking Capital

28.99

21.82

9.46

9.1

Inventories

20.11

15.57

10.51

6.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.79

9.11

7.75

4.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.3

1.19

0.59

0.82

Sundry Creditors

-4.03

-2.99

-8.02

-1.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.18

-1.06

-1.36

-0.43

Cash

0.85

0.52

1.23

0.89

Total Assets

55.35

29.99

15.09

10.12

