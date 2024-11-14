Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for submission of unaudited financial result for the half year ended 30th september,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 31 May 2024

Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr as Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. May 31, 2023. Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in resignation of Mr. Gaurav Ramesh Khandelwal (Mem No: A65926) from his position as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. end of business hours of 31st May 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024