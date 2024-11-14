iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd Board Meeting

83.05
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Yash Optics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for submission of unaudited financial result for the half year ended 30th september,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
Board Meeting31 May 202431 May 2024
Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr as Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. May 31, 2023. Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in resignation of Mr. Gaurav Ramesh Khandelwal (Mem No: A65926) from his position as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. end of business hours of 31st May 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 for Approval of Accounts for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Yash Optics: Related News

No Record Found

