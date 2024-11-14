|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited financial results for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for submission of unaudited financial result for the half year ended 30th september,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr as Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. May 31, 2023. Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in resignation of Mr. Gaurav Ramesh Khandelwal (Mem No: A65926) from his position as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. end of business hours of 31st May 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Yash Optics & Lens Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 for Approval of Accounts for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
