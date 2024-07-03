Summary

Dodla Dairy Limited was incorporated on 15 May 1995. The Company is in the business of processing/ production of milk and production of milk products. The Company offers wide range of Milk Products Comprising of fresh milk, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, skimmed milk powder, doodh peda and other dairy products.As part of expanding its presence in emerging overseas markets, in year 2015, the Company incorporated Lakeside Dairy Ltd in Uganda plant located at Mbarara. The Company commenced production in Palacode Plant during the year 2016. Further, the Company acquired a processing plant in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, which helped Dodla Brand to expand in Central and South Tamil Nadu markets & Bangalore. During the year 2016-17, the investor of the Company i.e., Black River Capital Partners Food Fund Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has transferred its entire 23.66% equity stake in the Company to TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd (the Investor); and Dodla Sunil Reddy and Dodla Deepa Reddy, promoters of the Company transferred part of their equity stake in the Company, which stake represents a total of 3.34% of the share capital of the Company, to the Investor. On 24 May 2017, a Step-down subsidiary of the Company has been incorporated under the name and style: DODLA DAIRY KENYA LIMITED in Kenya. The first fully automated Dairy commissioned at Gundrampally, Hyderabad in 2017. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13 July 2018, recommended issue of Bonus

Read More