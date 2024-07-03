iifl-logo-icon 1
Dodla Dairy Ltd Share Price

1,217.5
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,236.9
  • Day's High1,236.9
  • 52 Wk High1,346.1
  • Prev. Close1,236.9
  • Day's Low1,210
  • 52 Wk Low 791.1
  • Turnover (lac)27.79
  • P/E37.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value190.79
  • EPS33.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,344.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dodla Dairy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,236.9

Prev. Close

1,236.9

Turnover(Lac.)

27.79

Day's High

1,236.9

Day's Low

1,210

52 Week's High

1,346.1

52 Week's Low

791.1

Book Value

190.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,344.91

P/E

37.25

EPS

33.24

Divi. Yield

0

Dodla Dairy Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 31 Oct, 2024

arrow

Dodla Dairy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dodla Dairy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.68%

Non-Promoter- 29.54%

Institutions: 29.54%

Non-Institutions: 10.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dodla Dairy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.49

59.49

59.49

58.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

977.02

823.64

727.9

545.93

Net Worth

1,036.51

883.13

787.39

604.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

2,096.48

1,836.9

yoy growth (%)

14.13

Raw materials

-1,537.25

-1,297.56

As % of sales

73.32

70.63

Employee costs

-93.62

-81.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

163.34

165.47

Depreciation

-48.85

-47.35

Tax paid

-26.72

-57.08

Working capital

-92.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.13

Op profit growth

-14.16

EBIT growth

-4.22

Net profit growth

26.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,125.47

2,812.03

2,243.35

1,944.01

2,139.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,125.47

2,812.03

2,243.35

1,944.01

2,139.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.41

22.95

13.7

6.37

6.28

View Annually Results

Dodla Dairy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dodla Dairy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

D Sesha Reddy

Managing Director

Dodla Sunil Reddy

Whole-time Director

Madhusudhana Reddy Ambavaram

Non Executive Director

Akshay Tanna

Independent Director

Raja Rathinam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rampraveen Swaminathan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

T P Raman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surya Prakash Mungelkar

Independent Director

Vinoda Kailas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dodla Dairy Ltd

Summary

Dodla Dairy Limited was incorporated on 15 May 1995. The Company is in the business of processing/ production of milk and production of milk products. The Company offers wide range of Milk Products Comprising of fresh milk, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, skimmed milk powder, doodh peda and other dairy products.As part of expanding its presence in emerging overseas markets, in year 2015, the Company incorporated Lakeside Dairy Ltd in Uganda plant located at Mbarara. The Company commenced production in Palacode Plant during the year 2016. Further, the Company acquired a processing plant in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, which helped Dodla Brand to expand in Central and South Tamil Nadu markets & Bangalore. During the year 2016-17, the investor of the Company i.e., Black River Capital Partners Food Fund Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has transferred its entire 23.66% equity stake in the Company to TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd (the Investor); and Dodla Sunil Reddy and Dodla Deepa Reddy, promoters of the Company transferred part of their equity stake in the Company, which stake represents a total of 3.34% of the share capital of the Company, to the Investor. On 24 May 2017, a Step-down subsidiary of the Company has been incorporated under the name and style: DODLA DAIRY KENYA LIMITED in Kenya. The first fully automated Dairy commissioned at Gundrampally, Hyderabad in 2017. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13 July 2018, recommended issue of Bonus
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dodla Dairy Ltd share price today?

The Dodla Dairy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1217.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd is ₹7344.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dodla Dairy Ltd is 37.25 and 6.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dodla Dairy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dodla Dairy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dodla Dairy Ltd is ₹791.1 and ₹1346.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dodla Dairy Ltd?

Dodla Dairy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.19%, 3 Years at 30.79%, 1 Year at 37.92%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at 5.21% and 1 Month at -1.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dodla Dairy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dodla Dairy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.69 %
Institutions - 29.54 %
Public - 10.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dodla Dairy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

