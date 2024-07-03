SectorFMCG
Open₹1,236.9
Prev. Close₹1,236.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.79
Day's High₹1,236.9
Day's Low₹1,210
52 Week's High₹1,346.1
52 Week's Low₹791.1
Book Value₹190.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,344.91
P/E37.25
EPS33.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.49
59.49
59.49
58.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.02
823.64
727.9
545.93
Net Worth
1,036.51
883.13
787.39
604.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2,096.48
1,836.9
yoy growth (%)
14.13
Raw materials
-1,537.25
-1,297.56
As % of sales
73.32
70.63
Employee costs
-93.62
-81.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
163.34
165.47
Depreciation
-48.85
-47.35
Tax paid
-26.72
-57.08
Working capital
-92.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.13
Op profit growth
-14.16
EBIT growth
-4.22
Net profit growth
26.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,125.47
2,812.03
2,243.35
1,944.01
2,139.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,125.47
2,812.03
2,243.35
1,944.01
2,139.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.41
22.95
13.7
6.37
6.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
D Sesha Reddy
Managing Director
Dodla Sunil Reddy
Whole-time Director
Madhusudhana Reddy Ambavaram
Non Executive Director
Akshay Tanna
Independent Director
Raja Rathinam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rampraveen Swaminathan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
T P Raman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surya Prakash Mungelkar
Independent Director
Vinoda Kailas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dodla Dairy Limited was incorporated on 15 May 1995. The Company is in the business of processing/ production of milk and production of milk products. The Company offers wide range of Milk Products Comprising of fresh milk, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, skimmed milk powder, doodh peda and other dairy products.As part of expanding its presence in emerging overseas markets, in year 2015, the Company incorporated Lakeside Dairy Ltd in Uganda plant located at Mbarara. The Company commenced production in Palacode Plant during the year 2016. Further, the Company acquired a processing plant in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, which helped Dodla Brand to expand in Central and South Tamil Nadu markets & Bangalore. During the year 2016-17, the investor of the Company i.e., Black River Capital Partners Food Fund Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has transferred its entire 23.66% equity stake in the Company to TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd (the Investor); and Dodla Sunil Reddy and Dodla Deepa Reddy, promoters of the Company transferred part of their equity stake in the Company, which stake represents a total of 3.34% of the share capital of the Company, to the Investor. On 24 May 2017, a Step-down subsidiary of the Company has been incorporated under the name and style: DODLA DAIRY KENYA LIMITED in Kenya. The first fully automated Dairy commissioned at Gundrampally, Hyderabad in 2017. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13 July 2018, recommended issue of Bonus
The Dodla Dairy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1217.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd is ₹7344.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dodla Dairy Ltd is 37.25 and 6.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dodla Dairy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dodla Dairy Ltd is ₹791.1 and ₹1346.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dodla Dairy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.19%, 3 Years at 30.79%, 1 Year at 37.92%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at 5.21% and 1 Month at -1.09%.
