Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. 2. To consider declaration of First Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid first interim dividend shall be 31 October 2024 subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23 October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 22 July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22 July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 6 May 2024

Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 18 May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18 May 2024 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Mohana Kumar Returi as Head - Quality Assurance of the Company. 2. Approved the reappointment of M/s. BDO India LLP as Internal Auditors of the company for FY 2024-25 3. Approved the appointment of M/s. J K & Co, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12 February 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. R Murali Mohan Raju as Chief Financial Officer of the company 2. Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Ramnani as Heard - Sales and Marketing of the company Approved capex of Rs. 12.5 Crores for acquiring plant/land and further material development/information will be intimate after occurrence event

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024