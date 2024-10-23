iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dodla Dairy Ltd Board Meeting

1,132.45
(-0.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Dodla Dairy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. 2. To consider declaration of First Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid first interim dividend shall be 31 October 2024 subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23 October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 22 July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22 July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20246 May 2024
Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 18 May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 18 May 2024 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Mohana Kumar Returi as Head - Quality Assurance of the Company. 2. Approved the reappointment of M/s. BDO India LLP as Internal Auditors of the company for FY 2024-25 3. Approved the appointment of M/s. J K & Co, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12 February 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. R Murali Mohan Raju as Chief Financial Officer of the company 2. Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Ramnani as Heard - Sales and Marketing of the company Approved capex of Rs. 12.5 Crores for acquiring plant/land and further material development/information will be intimate after occurrence event
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Dodla Dairy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 27 January 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 8-2-293/82/A 270/Q Road No 10-C Jubilee Hills Hyderabad - 500 033 Telangana India inter-alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 and has taken note of the Limited Review Reports issued by M/s. S.R.Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors), on the aforementioned financial results of the Company. A copy of the aforementioned financial results and the Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Dodla Dairy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dodla Dairy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.