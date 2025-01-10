Dodla Dairy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.49
59.49
59.49
58.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.02
823.64
727.9
545.93
Net Worth
1,036.51
883.13
787.39
604.26
Minority Interest
Debt
12.98
13.77
12.8
98.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.72
28.87
37.84
52.82
Total Liabilities
1,077.21
925.77
838.03
755.5
Fixed Assets
590.41
593.01
514.44
503.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
237.69
309.48
228.13
104.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.56
12.26
11.79
14.78
Networking Capital
197.17
-20.41
23.31
-26.44
Inventories
355.38
97.36
108.19
85.35
Inventory Days
18.83
16.95
Sundry Debtors
8.85
8.31
4.74
4.88
Debtor Days
0.82
0.96
Other Current Assets
70.71
74.08
89.23
45.59
Sundry Creditors
-128.48
-114.68
-93.28
-85.72
Creditor Days
16.24
17.03
Other Current Liabilities
-109.29
-85.48
-85.57
-76.54
Cash
39.39
31.44
60.36
159.94
Total Assets
1,077.22
925.78
838.03
755.5
