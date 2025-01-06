Dodla Dairy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
163.34
165.47
Depreciation
-48.85
-47.35
Tax paid
-26.72
-57.08
Working capital
-92.73
Other operating items
Operating
-4.97
Capital expenditure
61.66
Free cash flow
56.69
Equity raised
1,138.37
Investing
123.92
Financing
-62.62
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
1,256.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.