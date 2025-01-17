iifl-logo-icon 1
Dodla Dairy Ltd Key Ratios

1,091.45
(-2.16%)
Jan 17, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Dodla Dairy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.39

Op profit growth

-13.09

EBIT growth

-13.13

Net profit growth

5.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.39

12.47

EBIT margin

7.67

10.19

Net profit margin

5.92

6.47

RoCE

20

RoNW

4.42

RoA

3.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.32

21.6

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

13.52

12.9

Book value per share

141.72

112.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

20.07

P/CEPS

33.13

P/B

3.16

EV/EBIDTA

11.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.77

-32.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.78

Inventory days

17.66

Creditor days

-17.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-26.4

-16.65

Net debt / equity

-0.14

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.56

-0.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.48

-69.49

Employee costs

-4.56

-4.61

Other costs

-13.55

-13.41

