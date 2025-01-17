Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.39
Op profit growth
-13.09
EBIT growth
-13.13
Net profit growth
5.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.39
12.47
EBIT margin
7.67
10.19
Net profit margin
5.92
6.47
RoCE
20
RoNW
4.42
RoA
3.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.32
21.6
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
13.52
12.9
Book value per share
141.72
112.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.07
P/CEPS
33.13
P/B
3.16
EV/EBIDTA
11.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.77
-32.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.78
Inventory days
17.66
Creditor days
-17.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.4
-16.65
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.56
-0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.48
-69.49
Employee costs
-4.56
-4.61
Other costs
-13.55
-13.41
