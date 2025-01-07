iifl-logo-icon 1
Dodla Dairy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,201.25
(0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Dodla Dairy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

2,096.48

1,836.9

yoy growth (%)

14.13

Raw materials

-1,537.25

-1,297.56

As % of sales

73.32

70.63

Employee costs

-93.62

-81.65

As % of sales

4.46

4.44

Other costs

-279.43

-240.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.32

13.1

Operating profit

186.16

216.89

OPM

8.87

11.8

Depreciation

-48.85

-47.35

Interest expense

-6.49

-11.85

Other income

32.52

7.78

Profit before tax

163.34

165.47

Taxes

-26.72

-57.08

Tax rate

-16.36

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

136.61

108.39

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

136.61

108.39

yoy growth (%)

26.03

NPM

6.51

5.9

