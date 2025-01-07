Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2,096.48
1,836.9
yoy growth (%)
14.13
Raw materials
-1,537.25
-1,297.56
As % of sales
73.32
70.63
Employee costs
-93.62
-81.65
As % of sales
4.46
4.44
Other costs
-279.43
-240.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.32
13.1
Operating profit
186.16
216.89
OPM
8.87
11.8
Depreciation
-48.85
-47.35
Interest expense
-6.49
-11.85
Other income
32.52
7.78
Profit before tax
163.34
165.47
Taxes
-26.72
-57.08
Tax rate
-16.36
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
136.61
108.39
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
136.61
108.39
yoy growth (%)
26.03
NPM
6.51
5.9
