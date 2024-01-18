|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|3
|30
|Interim 1
|Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: The Board of Directors has declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 /- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.
