Dodla Dairy Ltd Summary

Dodla Dairy Limited was incorporated on 15 May 1995. The Company is in the business of processing/ production of milk and production of milk products. The Company offers wide range of Milk Products Comprising of fresh milk, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, skimmed milk powder, doodh peda and other dairy products.As part of expanding its presence in emerging overseas markets, in year 2015, the Company incorporated Lakeside Dairy Ltd in Uganda plant located at Mbarara. The Company commenced production in Palacode Plant during the year 2016. Further, the Company acquired a processing plant in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, which helped Dodla Brand to expand in Central and South Tamil Nadu markets & Bangalore. During the year 2016-17, the investor of the Company i.e., Black River Capital Partners Food Fund Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has transferred its entire 23.66% equity stake in the Company to TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd (the Investor); and Dodla Sunil Reddy and Dodla Deepa Reddy, promoters of the Company transferred part of their equity stake in the Company, which stake represents a total of 3.34% of the share capital of the Company, to the Investor. On 24 May 2017, a Step-down subsidiary of the Company has been incorporated under the name and style: DODLA DAIRY KENYA LIMITED in Kenya. The first fully automated Dairy commissioned at Gundrampally, Hyderabad in 2017. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13 July 2018, recommended issue of Bonus Shares, subject to approval of Members, in the ratio of sixteen new Equity Share of the Company of Rs 10 each as fully paid-up for each existing one Equity Share of the Company (16:1 Ratio). Accordingly,the company has allotted 52397168 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up as Bonus Shares on 17 July 2018 in the ratio of 16:1.As on 31 March 2019,the company has a total installed capacity of 1948500 LPD across 14 plants. In 2019, the Ice cream plant expanded to 10,000 LPD placing also extruder machine. The Company commissioned second fully automated Dairy at Chendurthi, East Godavari.In 2019-20, the Company acquired KC Dairy with two dairy plants (1.45 LLPD) & 10 MTPD powder plant in Dindigal, Tamil Nadu. The Company incorporated OrgaFeed Pvt Limited and acquired M/s. Bharathi feed mixing plant near Kadapa town of AP.During Q1 of FY 2022, the Company completed Initial Public Offering of upto 12,153,668 Equity Shares by raising capital from public through equity aggregating upto Rs 520.17 Crores, comprising a fresh issue of 1,168,224 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 Crore and an offer for sale of 10,985,444 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 470.17 Crore. The Company commenced procuring milk from Maharashtra in 2022. It acquired Shri Krishna Milks Private Limited, in North Karnataka in March, 2022.In 2023, the Company acquired a wholly owned subsidiary, Countryside Delight Dairy Limited, in Kenya effective on 22 November, 2022.