SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹128
Prev. Close₹128.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,181.84
Day's High₹133.8
Day's Low₹127.93
52 Week's High₹158.8
52 Week's Low₹104.95
Book Value₹31.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,373.73
P/E35.03
EPS3.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.5
29.5
29.5
29.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.47
55.71
39.77
26.48
Net Worth
125.97
85.21
69.27
55.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,067.27
1,205.07
504.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,067.27
1,205.07
504.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.41
4.6
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G S Chowdhary
Joint Managing Director
Sambhav Gautam Chowdhary
Joint Managing Director
Shreyans Gautam Chowdhary
Independent Director
Sejal Ronak Agarwal
Independent Director
Aniket Talati
Independent Director
Atul Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Fagun Harsh Shah.
Reports by Sanstar Ltd
Summary
Sanstar Ltd was originally incorporated as Continental Papers Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, as a public limited company, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation dated February 26, 1982 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Promoters acquired the entire shareholding, assets and liabilities of Continental Papers Limited of Continental Papers Limited pursuant to Agreement to sell and transfer dated February 22, 2012. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Sanstar Limited, pursuant to resolution passed by the board of directors on March 9, 2012 and approved by the shareholders in their EGM held on March 16, 2012. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 2, 2012, consequent upon change of name was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation entered into between the Company and Sanstar Biopolymers Limited (Transferor Company) under Section 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and approved by the NCLT, Ahmedabad vide order dated November 23, 2023, the Transferor Company Undertaking was merged into the Company as a going concern.The company is one of the major manufacturers of plant based speciality products and ingredient solutions in India for food,animal nutrition and other industrial applications (Source: Company Commissioned Frost & Sullivan Report, dated December 30, 2023). The products include liquid glucose, dried glucose solids, maltodextrin powder, d
Read More
The Sanstar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanstar Ltd is ₹2373.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanstar Ltd is 35.03 and 4.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanstar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanstar Ltd is ₹104.95 and ₹158.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sanstar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 13.19%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at 3.55%.
