iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanstar Ltd Share Price

130.25
(1.63%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128
  • Day's High133.8
  • 52 Wk High158.8
  • Prev. Close128.16
  • Day's Low127.93
  • 52 Wk Low 104.95
  • Turnover (lac)2,181.84
  • P/E35.03
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value31.62
  • EPS3.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,373.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanstar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

128

Prev. Close

128.16

Turnover(Lac.)

2,181.84

Day's High

133.8

Day's Low

127.93

52 Week's High

158.8

52 Week's Low

104.95

Book Value

31.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,373.73

P/E

35.03

EPS

3.66

Divi. Yield

0

Sanstar Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sanstar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:27 AM

The IPO was open for subscription from July 19 to July 23, with allotments finalized on July 24.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanstar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.36%

Non-Promoter- 6.31%

Institutions: 6.31%

Non-Institutions: 23.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanstar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

29.5

29.5

29.5

29.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.47

55.71

39.77

26.48

Net Worth

125.97

85.21

69.27

55.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,067.27

1,205.07

504.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,067.27

1,205.07

504.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

14.41

4.6

0.37

View Annually Results

Sanstar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanstar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G S Chowdhary

Joint Managing Director

Sambhav Gautam Chowdhary

Joint Managing Director

Shreyans Gautam Chowdhary

Independent Director

Sejal Ronak Agarwal

Independent Director

Aniket Talati

Independent Director

Atul Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Fagun Harsh Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanstar Ltd

Summary

Sanstar Ltd was originally incorporated as Continental Papers Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, as a public limited company, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation dated February 26, 1982 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Promoters acquired the entire shareholding, assets and liabilities of Continental Papers Limited of Continental Papers Limited pursuant to Agreement to sell and transfer dated February 22, 2012. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Sanstar Limited, pursuant to resolution passed by the board of directors on March 9, 2012 and approved by the shareholders in their EGM held on March 16, 2012. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 2, 2012, consequent upon change of name was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation entered into between the Company and Sanstar Biopolymers Limited (Transferor Company) under Section 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and approved by the NCLT, Ahmedabad vide order dated November 23, 2023, the Transferor Company Undertaking was merged into the Company as a going concern.The company is one of the major manufacturers of plant based speciality products and ingredient solutions in India for food,animal nutrition and other industrial applications (Source: Company Commissioned Frost & Sullivan Report, dated December 30, 2023). The products include liquid glucose, dried glucose solids, maltodextrin powder, d
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanstar Ltd share price today?

The Sanstar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanstar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanstar Ltd is ₹2373.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanstar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanstar Ltd is 35.03 and 4.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanstar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanstar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanstar Ltd is ₹104.95 and ₹158.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanstar Ltd?

Sanstar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 13.19%, 3 Month at -0.97% and 1 Month at 3.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanstar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanstar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.37 %
Institutions - 6.31 %
Public - 23.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanstar Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.