Summary

Sanstar Ltd was originally incorporated as Continental Papers Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, as a public limited company, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation dated February 26, 1982 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Promoters acquired the entire shareholding, assets and liabilities of Continental Papers Limited of Continental Papers Limited pursuant to Agreement to sell and transfer dated February 22, 2012. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Sanstar Limited, pursuant to resolution passed by the board of directors on March 9, 2012 and approved by the shareholders in their EGM held on March 16, 2012. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 2, 2012, consequent upon change of name was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation entered into between the Company and Sanstar Biopolymers Limited (Transferor Company) under Section 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and approved by the NCLT, Ahmedabad vide order dated November 23, 2023, the Transferor Company Undertaking was merged into the Company as a going concern.The company is one of the major manufacturers of plant based speciality products and ingredient solutions in India for food,animal nutrition and other industrial applications (Source: Company Commissioned Frost & Sullivan Report, dated December 30, 2023). The products include liquid glucose, dried glucose solids, maltodextrin powder, d

