iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

26 Jul 2024 , 10:27 AM

Sanstar made a modest debut on the stock market on July 26, with its shares listing at ₹109 on the NSE, a 14.7% premium over the issue price of ₹95. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised a total of ₹510.15 Crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 4.18 Crore shares worth ₹397.10 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.19 Crore shares, aggregating to ₹113.05 Crore.

The IPO was open for subscription from July 19 to July 23, with allotments finalized on July 24. The price band was set between ₹90 and ₹95 per share. Sanstar also raised ₹153.05 Crore from anchor investors on July 18.

The IPO saw overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed by 82.99 times. The retail segment subscribed 24.23 times, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment 145.68 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment 136.49 times.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd served as the registrar.

Founded in 1982, Sanstar is a significant player in the Indian market for specialty plant-based products and ingredient solutions. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for capital expenditures at the Dhule Facility, repayment of existing borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

 

Related Tags

  • Sanstar debut price
  • Sanstar IPO
  • Sanstar IPO news
  • Sanstar IPO share price
  • Sanstar issue price
  • Sanstar listing price
  • Sanstar share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.