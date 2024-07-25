iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanstar Ltd Quarterly Results

123
(1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Jun-2023

Gross Sales

290.88

304.36

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

290.88

304.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.53

Total Income

291.84

304.9

Total Expenditure

263.46

281.35

PBIDT

28.38

23.55

Interest

3.69

2.7

PBDT

24.7

20.85

Depreciation

3.17

2.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

5.56

4.38

Deferred Tax

-0.54

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

16.51

14.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.51

14.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.51

14.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.18

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

28.09

28.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.75

7.73

PBDTM(%)

8.49

6.85

PATM(%)

5.67

4.63

Sanstar Ltd: Related NEWS

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

Sanstar IPO Debuts with 14.7% Premium on NSE

26 Jul 2024|10:27 AM

The IPO was open for subscription from July 19 to July 23, with allotments finalized on July 24.

